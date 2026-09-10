Namibia: Damara Indaba Hailed a Success

About 1 000 women from 38 towns across Namibia gathered in Windhoek over the weekend for the fourth Annual National Cultural Indaba, which organisers described as a successful celebration of Damara heritage, history and cultural identity.

The three-day gathering, hosted by ǂNīsa Damaradi |Ae||gams (Aukoredi), focused on heritage preservation, remembrance, cultural pride, intergenerational learning and fellowship.

According to spokesperson Steffie Skrywer, the organisation, which was established in 2011, remains committed to its mission of reviving, restoring, preserving and protecting Damara heritage.

"Our responsibility is not only to celebrate where we come from, but to ensure that the knowledge, traditions and identity entrusted to us are passed on to the next generation," she said.

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The indaba featured programmes centred on traditional attire, the documentation and transfer of indigenous knowledge, the Khoekhoegowab language and cultural identity, traditional music and dance, traditional food and medicinal knowledge, as well as youth cultural education.

"Every generation has a responsibility to become a custodian of its cultural heritage," Skrywer said.

The event also marked the official opening of the Traditional Information Gallery by the Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, on the first day.

The second day was dedicated to remembering the late Kai Gaob Medusaleg Xamseb, who was beheaded in the 19th century. The current Gaob Justus ||Garoëb officiated the tribute at Xamseb's resting place at the National Botanic Garden in Windhoek.

"The commemoration provided an opportunity for the younger generation to learn about the historical experiences, leadership and legacy of those who came before them," she said.

The day also featured the Miss ǂNīsa 2026 Traditional Beauty Pageant, where Brumelda Rooinasie was crowned the winner.

Skrywer said the success of the gathering demonstrated the importance of creating spaces where communities can reconnect with their roots and pass cultural knowledge to younger generations.

"The gathering was more than an annual event," she said. "It provided a platform for women and communities to reconnect with their roots, share knowledge, honour their history and inspire younger generations to take ownership of their cultural identity."

The event was previously hosted in Outjo, Gobabis and Walvis Bay, while next year's gathering is scheduled for Keetmanshoop.

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"Culture remains alive when communities actively protect, practise and pass it on," the spokesperson said.