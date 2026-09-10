Namibia: Sport Act Amendment for Levy - Vries

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture has welcomed the Namibia Football Association's (NFA) proposal to amend the Sports Act but says new legislation may be required to introduce the proposed sports levy.

The position was outlined by ministry executive director Gerard Vries in a letter addressed to NFA president Robert Shimooshili dated 7 September, in response to the association's proposal seeking amendments to the Sports Act.

The NFA, under Shimooshili, proposed amendments to Section 22, as well as Sections 3 and 4, with the intention of establishing a dedicated sports levy. Under the proposal, employees and employers would each contribute N$5 per month, creating a N$10 monthly contribution on a 50/50 basis.

The association argues that such a mechanism would provide a sustainable source of funding for sport and reduce the sector's dependence on government allocations.

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However, Vries said while the Ministry agrees with the need to explore alternative funding mechanisms, the current Sports Act does not provide the legal basis for the proposed approach.

"The ministry welcomes your involvement in matters seeking to find solutions to the funding conundrum of the Namibian sport sector," Vries stated, adding that the Ministry concurs with the need to introduce some form of levies to supplement the government's financial allocation to the sport sector.

He said the ministry had already been exploring various avenues to generate revenue and would consult identified stakeholders at an appropriate time.

Vries' key concern, however, relates to Section 22 of the existing legislation.

The ministry believes Section 22 of the Namibia Sport Act is only applicable to sport bodies and sport umbrella bodies.

"As such, new legislation on this matter is needed," Vries said, while asking the NFA to exercise patience as the matter receives further consideration.

NFA proposal comes amid funding concerns

The NFA's proposal seeks to use the levy to finance sports administration, management and governance, as well as training and capacity development for coaches, technical officials and administrators.

It would also support national teams across all age categories, for both men and women, while contributing towards the construction and maintenance of sports facilities across the country.

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The proposal was submitted to the government after the ministry announced that operational funding to national sport federations had been suspended because of budgetary constraints.

The NFA believes legislative reform could help federations become more financially sustainable while reducing the financial burden on government.

According to the association's proposal, the funds would be managed by the Namibia Sports Commission in consultation with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture and the Ministry of Finance.

Vries' response suggests that while government is not rejecting the principle of a sports levy, the legal framework governing its introduction must first be addressed.

The Ministry's response therefore leaves the NFA proposal alive but indicates that amending the existing Sports Act alone may not be sufficient to establish the funding mechanism envisaged by the football association.

The ministry said it remains committed to finding solutions to the funding challenges facing Namibian sport and indicated that consultations with stakeholders would take place at an appropriate time.