Ghana Deepens Ties With Barbados - Ambassador Baba Sadiq

Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Sadiq, has held talks with the High Commissioner of Barbados to Ghana, H.E. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, at the Ghana High Commission in Abuja.

The meeting, according to the Ambassador, builds on the growing momentum in Ghana-Barbados relations, including the recent participation of Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley, in high-level engagements in Ghana.

The two diplomats discussed strengthening cooperation in key areas including aviation and connectivity, tourism, trade and investment, education, culture, migration and security, reparations and multilateral affairs.

Ambassador Baba Sadiq noted that Ghana and Barbados share deep historical and cultural bonds, adding that the focus now is to translate that shared heritage into practical partnerships that connect people, unlock opportunities and strengthen Africa-Caribbean relations.