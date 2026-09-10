Ghana Deepens Ties With Barbados - Ambassador Baba Sadiq

9 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Sadiq, has held talks with the High Commissioner of Barbados to Ghana, H.E. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, at the Ghana High Commission in Abuja.

The meeting, according to the Ambassador, builds on the growing momentum in Ghana-Barbados relations, including the recent participation of Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley, in high-level engagements in Ghana.

The two diplomats discussed strengthening cooperation in key areas including aviation and connectivity, tourism, trade and investment, education, culture, migration and security, reparations and multilateral affairs.

Ambassador Baba Sadiq noted that Ghana and Barbados share deep historical and cultural bonds, adding that the focus now is to translate that shared heritage into practical partnerships that connect people, unlock opportunities and strengthen Africa-Caribbean relations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.