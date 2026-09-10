Ghana: A Plus Leads Aka Energy Delegation to Presidency Over 270mw Solar Project

9 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has announced plans for the construction of a 270-megawatt solar energy project to power the Gomoa Special Economic Zone and the Gomoa Eco Park.

According to the MP, a delegation from AKA Energy Systems, led by its Chief Executive Officer, met with President John Dramani Mahama earlier yesterday, September 8, to formally inform him that preparations towards the project have commenced.

In a post, A Plus, who led the delegation to the Presidency, disclosed that the project will be a major power source for the manufacturing, industrial and commercial hub.

He stated that the project will be developed in phases, with Phase One expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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