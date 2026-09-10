Ghana: John Boadu Campaign Welcomes Wontumi's Endorsement

The campaign of aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, John Boadu, has welcomed the decision by the former Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to support his candidature.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the John Boadu Campaign expressed appreciation to Chairman Wontumi, his campaign team and other stakeholders for backing Mr Boadu after what it described as extensive consultations.

The campaign described the endorsement as more than an expression of support, saying it demonstrated confidence in Mr Boadu's leadership and provided an opportunity for greater unity within the party.

"We therefore receive this support with humility, gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility," the campaign stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It said Mr Boadu's team looked forward to working with Chairman Wontumi's team and other NPP members to rebuild unity, strengthen the party's structures and position it for future electoral success.

According to the campaign, its broader goal is to build an NPP capable of winning the 2029 general election and returning the party to government.

It expressed its commitment to working with the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, towards the party's 2029 electoral objective.

The campaign further addressed the legal situation involving Chairman Wontumi, assuring him that his "devotion, commitment and sacrifices" to the party would not be forgotten.

It pledged that a John Boadu-led NPP would work with the party's flagbearer and legal team to pursue all legitimate legal avenues in the pending appeal and advocate for the earliest possible release of Chairman Wontumi, while respecting the rule of law and due process.

The campaign thanked Chairman Wontumi's team for what it described as putting the unity and collective interest of the NPP ahead of individual ambitions.

"Together, we shall rebuild. Together, we shall unite. Together, we shall win," it stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey