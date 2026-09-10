Ghana: Salam Mustapha Withdraws From NPP National Organiser Race

Salam Mustapha, an aspirant for the National Organiser position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the contest.

In a letter dated September 9, 2026, and addressed to the Chairman of the NPP National Officers Elections Committee, Mr Mustapha cited "circumstances beyond my control" for his decision.

He described the decision as a difficult one, particularly because of the support and encouragement he had received from party members, delegates, colleagues and supporters across the country.

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"However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I am unable to continue with my candidature," he stated.

Mr Mustapha stressed that his withdrawal did not affect his commitment to the NPP or its values.

He pledged to continue contributing to the unity, rebuilding and electoral success of the party.

He expressed his continued support for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he would work towards making him the next President of Ghana.

The former aspirant thanked his supporters for believing in his vision and urged them to accept his decision and remain united in the interest of the party.

"Political positions may come and go, but our commitment to the NPP and the future of our party must remain greater than any individual ambition," he stated.

Mr Mustapha wished the party and the other candidates well as they participate in the internal electoral process.

He expressed hope that the decisions taken during the process would strengthen the NPP and position it for victory in future elections.

He ended his statement by quoting Psalm 23, which he described as his favourite passage in the Bible: "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want."