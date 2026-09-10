Sudan: Indonesian Defense Minister Receives Sudanese Counterpart in Jakarta

9 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Jakarta, SUNA - Indonesian Defense Minister General Dr. Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Wednesday received Sudanese Defense Minister Lieutenant General Hassan Daoud Kabroon and his accompanying delegation at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense headquarters in Jakarta, in what is considered the first visit of its kind in the history of bilateral relations.

The Sudanese minister was accorded an official reception, during which he inspected the guard of honor and saluted Indonesia's national heroes, in line with protocol for official visits by defense ministers to Indonesia.

Also on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Engineer Professor Ahmed Abaker Yahya, Vice-Chancellor of Karari University, held constructive talks with Dr. Anton Nugr, Vice-Chancellor of the Indonesian Defense University (UNHAN).

The two sides agreed to exchange expertise and cooperate in a number of academic fields.

Read the original article on SNA.

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