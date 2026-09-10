Southern Africa: Angola's 'Cassava Queen' Honored By UN Food Agency for Rural Innovation

Luena — Teresa de Castro Mariz, an Angolan producer known as the "Queen of Angolan Cassava," has been named one of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) 100 "Heroine Women" of 2026 for her work transforming agribusiness in the country's east.

Mariz, founder of the T. Mariz farm in Moxico province, was selected from a global pool of more than 600 candidates across 131 countries.

The FAO initiative, titled "100 Heroine Women in Agri-food Systems and Rural Development," recognizes leaders who drive food security, rural progress, and sustainable resource management.

"Her work in improving living conditions for families in eastern Angola contributed significantly to this recognition," Angola's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said in a statement.

Mariz yields between 30 and 40 metric tons of cassava per hectare, making her operation a national benchmark in a region where farming serves as the primary livelihood.

A former banking professional in Moxico, Mariz shifted careers to launch her agricultural venture, expanding cassava production while generating local employment opportunities.

The recognition comes as part of the International Year of Women Farmers 2026. Mariz is scheduled to receive her award at the FAO headquarters in Rome during the World Food Forum, taking place October 12-16.