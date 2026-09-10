Angola: MPLA Urges Party Unity in Cuando Province Ahead of 2027 Election

9 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ruling MPLA's provincial first secretary in Cuando Cubango province, Carla Cativa, called on Monday for party members to maintain readiness, unity, and cohesion from the grassroots level ahead of Angola's general elections scheduled for 2027.

Speaking during a meeting with local political leaders in Cuito Cuanavale, Cativa emphasized that overcoming upcoming political challenges requires a solid organizational structure and continuous mobilization of members, friends, and supporters.

Cativa instructed party members to strengthen the functional aspects of local grassroots units, known as Party Action Committees (CAPs), and urged active participation in the country's ongoing unofficial voter registration process.

"A strong CAP means a strong MPLA," Cativa said, noting that solutions to community issues originate within these local committees.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of the CAPs, leaders of the party's women's wing (OMA), and youth wing (JMPLA) coordinators, as well as Cuito Cuanavale municipal first secretary Nelson João Agostinho and provincial information secretary Ndeia Kapenda.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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