Malawi: K488.5bn Needed for El Niño Preparedness, Chief Secretary Says

Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Justin Adack Saidi says Malawi needs K488.5 billion, about US$281.7 million, to respond to El Niño conditions projected for the 2026/27 season.

Saidi disclosed this during an El Niño Preparedness engagement meeting in Lilongwe, where he appealed to the private sector to support the initiative.

He said government alone could not bridge the K324.8 billion funding gap, about US$187.3 million, remaining after K163.7 billion, about US$94.4 million, was mobilised by government, NGOs and development partners.

Saidi said the El Niño Preparedness Plan was "more than a document; it is a call to preparedness." He urged businesses to contribute expertise, resources and logistics.

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He said: "Government recognizes that the private sector is not merely a stakeholder in this effort, but a critical partner in building national resilience.

"We therefore call upon you to join Government in this national preparedness effort by offering your expertise, resources and logistical capacity, and by making firm commitments."

Saidi said a meeting with development and humanitarian partners on 26 August had already yielded some pledges, but more was needed to fully implement priority interventions across agriculture, water, health, education, energy and social protection.

He said: "Disaster risk reduction, preparedness and anticipatory action are not expenditures; they are investments. They save lives, protect livelihoods, and drastically reduce the ultimate financial burden of response and recovery."

He linked the plan to Malawi 2063, saying building a disaster-resilient Malawi was a shared responsibility.

He said: "When we prepare together, we are better equipped to protect lives, livelihoods and communities."

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Ron Ngwira pledged support for the initiative.