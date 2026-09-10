Malawi: Apostle Kawinga Marks 20 Years of Marriage With Heartfelt Tribute

Apostle Clifford Kawinga has marked two decades of marriage with an emotional tribute to his wife, describing their union as one of the 'greatest gifts' of his life.

Taking to Facebook, the preacher reflected on his marriage journey, admitting their relationship did not have the fairy-tale beginnings often associated with romance.

'Our love story may not have begun with flowers and fireworks, but through every season, thanksgiving has never been absent from our hearts,' he wrote.

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The clergyman, known for his ministry work, said the milestone had left him reflecting on how far the couple had come since their early days together.

'Today, as I reflect on the many gifts God has bestowed upon me, marriage stands among the greatest,' he said.

'It makes me look back, smile, and thank God for where we started, where we have been, and how far He has brought us.'

Kawinga went on to describe the anniversary as a testament to divine faithfulness, placing it alongside his calling to ministry as one of life's most treasured blessings.

'Twenty years and counting -- one of the greatest gifts after the gift of life and the privilege of being called to serve in His Kingdom,' he wrote.

'We are a testimony of God's grace, faithfulness, and love.'

He capped off the touching post with a celebratory message to his wife, along with well-wishes for the years ahead.

'Happy Anniversary to us!' he wrote, followed by a string of heart and champagne emojis.

'Here's to many more years of love, purpose, friendship, and serving God together.'

The post has since drawn a wave of warm responses from followers, many offering their own congratulations to the couple on reaching the milestone.