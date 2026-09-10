Nigeria: NCF Honours World Cup-Bound Junior Female Yellow Greens With University Scholarships

Nigeria's junior Female Yellow Greens cricket team that secured their place at next year's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Japan have been granted scholarships up to university levels by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).

This is the second time that Nigeria will be playing at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup following the Yellow Greens debut in Malaysia fews back.

At an elaborate ceremony at the Cricket Oval in TBS Lagos on Monday, after the players returned from the African qualifiers in Tanzania where they had a flawless outing, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Dr Uyi Akpata, announced the reward for the cricket players.

In one of the most significant moments of the reception, the NCF President announced that every member of the team would receive educational support through university.

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"On behalf of the Nigerian Cricket Federation, I want to say that you are all on full scholarship until you finish your university education."

The announcement was met with excitement from the players and those present.

Dr Akpata explained that the commitment extends beyond immediate rewards, stressing that the Federation wants the players to continue excelling academically while developing as athletes.

"We must also continue to do our best when it comes to schooling... it's those intelligence, those things you do and, more importantly, the family that separates you from others."

It was a message that captured the bigger vision behind the success of the Junior Female Yellow Greens: build athletes, but also build young women equipped for life beyond the boundary.

He praised the players for setting new standards in the junior cricket in Africa.

The NCF President however challenged the team to keep raising the bar.

Nigeria finished sixth at their previous U19 World Cup in Malaysia. This time, with experience, preparation and a talented group of players, expectations are naturally higher.

"The first time when we went, we did not have any experience. We didn't know what to expect, and we came sixth. So what do we expect this time? We know what to expect, we are better prepared, and we have a group of talented young stars."

The NCF has promised greater preparation, improved support and a renewed commitment to ensuring that the team arrives at the World Cup ready.

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The President also made it clear that the success of the women's U19 team should inspire progress across Nigeria's cricket ecosystem, expressing the hope that the U19 boys and senior team can follow their lead and achieve historic qualification of their own.

Captain of the junior female Yellow Greens, Christabel Chukwuonye, admitted that the journey to the summit in Tanzania was equally about leadership and trust.

She said that the success in Tanzania was as a result of collective efforts.

"Everybody was communicating, everybody was contributing, everybody was putting in their efforts." That unity became one of the defining characteristics of Nigeria's campaign in Tanzania.

According to the captain, once the team arrived in Tanzania, the players understood that they were no longer simply preparing for the tournament--they were there to make history.

"The bigger picture is out there in Tanzania." And they delivered.

Christabel also used the occasion to recognise the coaching and support staff who helped the players navigate the demands of international cricket while balancing school, personal responsibilities and the pressure of representing Nigeria.

She singled out Head Coach Sarah Bakhita, alongside Coach Agatha, Coach Theo and the team's physio Gift Udeh, for creating an environment where the players could focus completely on the task ahead.

"You were able to put us together and ensure that we leave those things first and focus on the game."