Central Africa: Tengamara Na Tva - How Rwanda Is Turning Everyday Receipts Into Rewards

For years, many consumers across Rwanda would complete a purchase, leave the counter, and walk away without asking for an Electronic Invoicing System (EBM) invoice.

Today, that behaviour is steadily changing.

Across shops, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, fuel stations, and small businesses, more clients are now intentionally asking for their EBM invoices, not only as proof of purchase, but as part of a growing national culture of accountability, participation, and reward.

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At the centre of this shift is TENGAMARA na TVA, an initiative introduced by Rwanda Revenue Authority to encourage citizens to actively participate in VAT compliance while directly benefiting from it.

The initiative was designed around a simple idea: when consumers request valid EBM invoices, everybody wins.

Businesses operate more transparently. Government strengthens domestic revenue collection. Citizens receive direct cash back through VAT rewards and promotional incentives.

Making consumers part of tax compliance

The initiative is also changing how tax compliance works across the country. Instead of relying only on conventional enforcement mechanisms, TENGAMARA na TVA is increasingly turning ordinary consumers into active compliance agents. Every time a consumer requests a valid EBM invoice, they help confirm that transactions are properly recorded, VAT is correctly captured, and compliant businesses are protected.

What started as a tax compliance initiative has now evolved into a nationwide digital participation ecosystem that connects accountability, digital finance, and citizen engagement.

VAT rewards put money back in consumers' hands

Under the programme, eligible consumers receive 10% cash back on the VAT paid on qualifying and valid EBM invoices. The rewards are disbursed digitally through eNoti, a growing financial and digital services platform that allows users to access and manage their rewards directly from their mobile phones.

Beyond VAT rewards, eNoti is also becoming part of how users interact with broader digital financial services. The platform supports multiple services that make it easier for users to manage transactions, access digital payments, and engage with the wider TENGAMARA na TVA ecosystem through a single mobile experience.

The impact of the initiative is increasingly visible through its growing national participation and measurable results.

Rewarding consumers for tax compliance

Since inception, TENGAMARA na TVA has registered 1,256,529 beneficiaries, validated

15,070,997 EBM invoices, and captured more than Rwf207.3 billion in VAT through citizen participation. The initiative has also disbursed cumulative VAT rewards amounting to consumers across Rwanda.

In the second quarter of 2026 alone, the programme has disbursed Rwf2.4 billion VAT value in rewards to eligible participants nationwide.

The Rwanda Revenue Authority has continued to reinforce the importance of citizen participation through TENGAMARA na TVA, highlighting the direct benefits available to consumers who participate in the initiative.

In a recent post on X, the Authority announced the availability of VAT rewards for April, May and June, reinforcing the programme's message that consumers can benefit directly from participating in VAT compliance.

"Your April, May, and June VAT Reward is here!" the Authority posted, reminding taxpayers that their participation through valid EBM invoices can translate into direct rewards.

Alongside the VAT reward system, consumers are also engaging through TengaPromo, the campaign's incentive platform linked to receipt participation.

The platform rewards users through multiple prize opportunities that include cash prizes, motorcycles, cars and land.

TengaPromo boosts the reward

TengaPromo currently delivers a monthly prize pool valued at approximately Rwf70 million and recognizes more than 1,500 winners every month across different prize categories.

Recent platform upgrades also introduced the Bulk Play feature, allowing users to convert accumulated points into multiple play entries at once, increasing convenience while improving their chances of winning.

Winners show the rewards of compliance

For many participants, the initiative has transformed what used to feel like a routine transaction into something more engaging and rewarding.

Christian Alain, one of the recent plots of land prize winners under the campaign, says the experience completely changed how they viewed EBM invoices.

"Before this, I never thought much about asking for receipts after making purchases. Today, it has become a habit for me because I now understand both the importance and the opportunity behind it. Winning through the platform showed me that even small everyday actions can lead to something meaningful," he said.

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Another participant, Flavia Uwase, the recent winner of the 9th KIA Sorento awarded since the prize was introduced, described the campaign as a practical example of how a shift in consumer behaviour can directly reward responsible and tax-compliant consumers.

The growing participation reflects a wider behavioural shift taking place across Rwanda where citizens increasingly see tax compliance not only as a government responsibility, but as a shared national effort.

Technology driving wider participation

More importantly, the initiative demonstrates how technology can simplify participation in national programs. Through mobile access, digital validation systems, automated rewards, and incentive-based engagement, TENGAMARA na TVA continues to position Rwanda among the countries exploring citizen-centered approaches to digital revenue mobilization.

As the initiative continues to expand, the message remains simple: Register through *562#

Request your valid EBM invoice.

Claim your 10% cash back through eNoti App Participate in building a more accountable economy.