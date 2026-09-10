Rwanda: RSSB Tigers Enter Camp for 2026 FIBA Intercontinental Cup

RSSB Tigers began a residential training camp on Wednesday, September 9, as they step up preparations for the 2026 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, scheduled for September 22-27 in Beijing, China.

The Rwandan club will represent Africa at the prestigious tournament after winning the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship in Kigali in late May.

The team is staying at Park Inn in Kigali, with training sessions taking place at Petit Stade under head coach Henry Mwinuka.

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Tigers will open their campaign against Lithuania's Rytas Vilnius on September 22 before facing hosts Shanghai Sharks the following day.

Five of the six teams at this year's Intercontinental Cup, including Tigers, will make their debut in the competition. The other debutants are Rytas Vilnius, Shanghai Sharks, Beijing Royal Fighters and Brazilian side Boca Juniors.

NBA G League United are the only team in the field with previous experience, having reached the final twice.

The semi-finals and fifth-place match will be played on September 26, followed by the final and third-place playoff on September 27.

Since the competition adopted its current six-team format in 2023, European clubs have enjoyed the most success. Spain's Unicaja have won the title twice, while Brazil's Sesi Franca became the only Americas-based team to lift the trophy under the current format when they triumphed in 2023.

Final roster

Ntore Habimana, Paul Bizimana, David Mutabazi, Steven Hagumintwari, Tyler Bey, Nisre Zouzoua, Lars Licken Ishimwe, Craig Randall II, Teafale Lenard Jr, Jonathan Hamilton, Hubert Sage Kwizera, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Axel Mpoyo, Osborn Shema and Antino Jackson.