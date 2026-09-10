Rwanda: Constantine Names Provisional Squad for 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

Rwanda head coach Stephen Constantine has named a provisional squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, recalling several foreign-based players as Amavubi prepare for a crucial start to their campaign.

Rwanda will host Liberia in Kigali on September 25 before travelling to face Cape Verde four days later in their opening Group K fixtures.

The squad combines experienced internationals with emerging talent, with Constantine retaining much of the core that featured in Rwanda's recent international assignments.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the notable inclusions are Europe-based players Darryl Nganji Nkulikiyimana, Leroy Mickels and Noam Emeran, who return to strengthen the squad ahead of matches that could set the tone for Rwanda's qualification campaign.

In goal, the British coach has selected Police FC's Patient Niyongira, Adolphe Hakizimana of APR FC and Rayon Sports' Yves Mugisha. Fiacre Ntwari also returns after joining South African side Kruger United on loan from Kaizer Chiefs.

The defensive unit includes Azerbaijan-based centre-back Ange Mutsinzi, alongside Clement Niyigena, Phanuel Kavita and Darryl Nganji Nkulikiyimana.

On the wings, Constantine has selected Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Leroy Mickels, Noam Emeran, Jojea Kwizera, Jean Gilbert Byiringiro, Obed Uwumukiza, Gilbert Mugisha and Claude Niyomugabo.

The midfield features captain Djihad Bizimana, Bonheur Mugisha, Samuel Gueulette, Kevin Muhire, Hakim Hamis and Keddy Nsanzimfura.

Up front, Amavubi will rely on Innocent Nshuti, Abeddy Biramahire, Joy Lance Mickels, Taiba Mbonyumwami, Fidal Uwiyaremye and Slayd Mickles for goals.

Drawn in Group K alongside Mali, Cape Verde and Liberia, Rwanda face a challenging route to the continental tournament.

A positive result against Liberia in Kigali will be crucial to building early momentum before the team faces Cape Verde away four days later.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Patient Niyongira (Police FC), Adolphe Hakizimana (APR FC), Fiacre Ntwari (Kruger United), Yves Mugisha (Rayon Sports).

Center Defenders: Ange Mutsinzi (Zira FK), Clement Niyigena (Smouha SC), Phanuel Kavita (Birmingham Legion), Darryl Nganji Nkulikiyimana (Standard Liege).

Wing-backs: Emmanuel Imanishimwe (Chennaiyin FC), Leroy Mickels (Waldhof Mannheim), Noam Emeran (FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy), Claude Niyomugabo (unattached), Jojea Kwizera (Rhode Island FC), Jean Gilbert Byiringiro (APR FC), Obed Uwumukiza (Rayon Sports), Gilbert Mugisha (Jwaneng Galaxy).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Midfielders: Bonheur Mugisha (Al Hazem), Djihad Bizimana (CS Constantine), Samuel Gueulette (UTA Arad), Hakim Hamis (Kiyovu SC), Keddy Nsanzimfura (Kiyovu SC), Kevin Muhire (Jamus FC).

Forwards: Innocent Nshuti (Al Wafaq Ajdabia), Taiba Mbonyumwami (Ethiopian Coffee SC), Abeddy Biramahire (Al Batin FC), Joy Lance Mickels (Sabah FK), Fidal Uwiyaremye (APR FC), Slayd Mickles (Hibernians).