Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Suspends Antimony, Tungsten Exports in Processing Push

Zimbabwe has banned the export of antimony and tungsten with immediate effect, as part of the governments efforts to force mining companies to refine more materials locally.

Shipments of ores and concentrates have also been suspended, according to a letter sent by Secretary for Mines Thomas Wushe to the state-owned Minerals Marketing Corp of Zimbabwe. The letter dated July 21, and seen by Bloomberg News, was confirmed by the Ministry of Mines.

Like other African nations including Guinea, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe is seeking to derive more value from its natural resources.

Zimbabwe halted shipments of lithium concentrate in February to promote domestic processing of higher value products and curb illegal shipments of the metal that's used in the production of electric vehicle batteries. The export restrictions were relaxed in April and the ban is now due to be implemented at the start of 2027.

MMCZ markets and sells all of Zimbabwe's minerals except for gold and silver.