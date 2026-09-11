South Sudan: Human Cost of Violence in South Sudan 'Continues to Grow'

Independent human rights investigators voiced deep concern over growing risks to both civilians and South Sudan's political transition following their latest fact-finding mission to the world's youngest nation - their 14th in a decade.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned that renewed violence, political tensions, shrinking civic space, entrenched corruption and persistent impunity continue to put the population and the planned transition to democracy at risk.

During the four-day visit, the Commission met a wide range of representatives from the Government, the political and security sectors, civil society and other stakeholders.

They called for the authorities to take urgent steps to protect civilians, allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in need and create conditions for inclusive political dialogue ahead of elections scheduled for December.

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No real change

South Sudan is the world's youngest country having gained independence from Sudan in July 2011. Civil war erupted less than three years later, triggered by the power struggle between President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar. Fighting continues despite a 2018 peace agreement.

The Commission Chair, Yasmin Sooka, travelled to Jonglei state and met survivors of recent fighting in the north there.

She heard harrowing accounts of sexual violence, killings, displacement and separation from family members. Some survivors also described being left without access to medical, psychosocial or other essential support, including those facing serious and urgent health needs.

"Visit after visit, we continue to hear from people who bear the consequences of violence, displacement, insecurity and the failures of those with political and security responsibilities to prevent and address those harms," she said.

"The patterns have changed little, while the human cost continues to grow. South Sudanese people deserve better than to have their lives shaped by recurring cycles of violence and uncertainty."

Humanitarian concerns mount

The Commission voiced concern over killings, displacement, civilian attacks, disruption of humanitarian operations and growing insecurity for aid workers.

Members noted that at a time of immense humanitarian needs, amid ongoing funding shortfalls, support for humanitarian operations and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is critical.

They expressed alarm over a recent attack on an UNMISS patrol in Jonglei which killed two peacekeepers and left others injured, calling for an investigation and for those responsible to be held to account.

© UNICEF/Lou Nelson Bentiu IDP camp is South Sudan's largest camp for internally displaced persons. Peace and 'credible polls'

The visit comes at a pivotal moment as South Sudan gears up for planned elections - the first since independence.

The Commission recently warned that elections without essential safeguards, including genuine inclusive political dialogue, could spark renewed conflict and increase the risk of atrocity crimes.

Commissioner Barney Afako said that while implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Agreement has stalled, it remains essential for a democratic and peaceful South Sudan.

"Even as the country heads for elections, political and civic space has narrowed, while many of the safeguards and conditions for peaceful and credible polls are still missing," he said.

"South Sudanese do have a right to vote; that right must be protected by ensuring they can participate freely, compete fairly, and resolve any electoral disputes through credible adjudication. These are the safeguards that will prevent an election from becoming a trigger for violence and disruption."

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The Commission again called for genuine and inclusive political dialogue. This includes with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), led by Mr. Machar, as well as holdout groups, civil society, women and youth.

Corruption and impunity

Meanwhile, corruption continues to be an obstacle to peace and security. The Commission noted lack of progress since its 2025 report outlined how entrenched corruption as well as diversion and misallocation of public resources impact human rights.

"All these years, the Commission has documented serious violations and identified the same underlying problem: impunity. Too often, those responsible for grave abuses have not been held accountable, while institutions responsible for justice remain weak and under-resourced," said Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández.