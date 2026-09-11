South Africa: Ramaphosa to Provide 'Timely' Reply to Trump's Five Asks

10 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

President Cyril Ramaphosa is weighing a crucial reply to Donald Trump's demands, with US aid, trade preferences, and strained bilateral relations riding on the outcome.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is pondering his reply to a message from US President Donald Trump, which could be decisive for the future of South Africa's fraught relations with the United States.

US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III delivered Trump's message to Ramaphosa in Pretoria on 26 August.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While details of Trump's message remain sparse, a diplomatic source told Daily Maverick it centres on his "five asks".

The "five asks" - as Bozell has called them - are roughly that Pretoria must:

  • Prioritise the protection of farmers from violence;
  • Condemn the "Kill the Boer" chant as hate speech;
  • Scrap the expropriation without compensation law;
  • End the requirement that US investors must surrender ownership of 30% of their businesses to black South Africans under broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) laws; and
  • Demonstrate that South Africa is really non-aligned globally, as it claims to be, by distancing itself from US enemies such as Iran.

Daily Maverick understands that Pretoria believes that much progress has been made in addressing the demands, and that in his reply to Trump, Ramaphosa will point this out.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that the President would reply to Trump.

"I can't give a timeline. But it will be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.