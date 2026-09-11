Nigeria: Why $100,000 Cash Reward for d'Tigress Took Time - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained why it took time for the federal government to redeem the $100,000 cash reward promised each player of Nigeria's D'Tigress.

Tinubu said each D'Tigress player has now received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000.

The President made the promise on August 4, 2025, and said the payment completes the team's package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.

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Explaining the delay, Tinubu said the government had to follow the processes required by law and ensure that every commitment was properly implemented.

"That took time, but a promise made must be a promise kept," the President said.

Tinubu said that for the first time, a federal government had fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year.

The President also disclosed that the outstanding cash rewards for the Super Falcons were being concluded.

He said the Super Falcons players and officials had already received the title documents to their house allocations and National Honours certificates.

According to him, the promise of houses and national honours made to Super Eagles players had also been redeemed.

"Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause. They deserve a country that keeps its word," Tinubu said.

He added that his promise to every Nigerian athlete was to make Nigeria proud and return to a grateful nation.

"My promise to every Nigerian athlete is make NIGERIA proud, and come back to a grateful Nation," he said.

Tinubu congratulated the athletes once again, saying Nigeria was proud of them.