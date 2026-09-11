Nigeria: U.S. Announces New Delivery of Defence Equipment to Nigeria

Abuja — The United States has announced the fresh delivery of defence equipment to Nigeria as part of ongoing national and international efforts to counter the activities of terrorists and other violent extremist groups in the country.

The latest consignment, delivered over the weekend, is part of the existing Nigeria-United States defence cooperation aimed at tackling terrorism and insurgency. The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) disclosed that the military equipment was airlifted to Nigeria aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft.

In a post on its verified X account, AFRICOM stated: "Partnership In Action: A U.S. Air Force C-17 delivers equipment to the Nigerian Air Force this weekend.

"The equipment is part of a foreign military sales agreement that furthers the U.S.-Nigerian partnership and will aid in Nigeria's efforts to counter terrorism in the region."

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AFRICOM, however, did not disclose the nature or quantity of the equipment delivered, nor did it identify the political or military authorities who received the consignment.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and the three Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces are yet to confirm receipt of the undisclosed military equipment from AFRICOM.

When contacted, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, declined to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, Major General Uba had earlier described the relationship between Nigeria and the United States as strong, enduring and mutually beneficial.

Responding to questions about the reported withdrawal of about 200 U.S. personnel from Nigeria, particularly at a time when the country continues to confront terrorism and other security challenges, he clarified that the reported withdrawal should not be interpreted as a breakdown or termination of the Nigeria-United States security partnership.

"Our cooperation with the United States is designed to strengthen our capabilities through intelligence sharing, training, technical assistance and other forms of professional military cooperation.

"The Nigeria-United States security relationship remains enduring, and we expect cooperation in areas of mutual interest to continue," Major General Uba explained in a statement.

Defence equipment and security assistance remain key components of the longstanding Nigeria-United States security partnership, particularly in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

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The cooperation has included the provision of military equipment and platforms, training and capacity-building, intelligence and information sharing, counter-terrorism support, and other assistance aimed at strengthening Nigeria's ability to confront threats posed by terrorist and insurgent groups, including Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.

Through AFRICOM and other U.S. security institutions, the partnership has evolved to support Nigeria's operational capabilities, regional security cooperation, and broader efforts to enhance the professionalism and effectiveness of its security forces.

A notable example of U.S. defence assistance before latest consignment was the delivery of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force, alongside other forms of security cooperation intended to strengthen Nigeria's capacity to protect its territory and counter evolving terrorist threats.