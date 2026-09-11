Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Headline Inaugural Nyanga Mountain Marathon and Music Festival

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) says preparations are at an advanced stage for the inaugural Nyanga Mountain Valley Marathon and Music Festival, which is expected to combine sport, music, wellness and tourism in Eastern Highlands.

The event is scheduled for 26 September 2026 under the theme "Run. Breathe. Celebrate."

Organisers say the event is designed to attract both runners and visitors seeking a weekend getaway, with a series of mountain races culminating in a live performance by award-winning musician Jah Prayzah.

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RTG Corporate Affairs and Quality Manager Pride Khumbula said preparations were progressing well, with organisers working on race routes, participant support and hospitality.

"Preparations for the Nyanga Mountain Valley Marathon and Music Festival are progressing well, and we are focused on ensuring that every aspect of the experience is ready for participants when they arrive," she said.

Khumbula said the event was intended to promote Nyanga as more than a racing destination by allowing visitors to experience its landscapes and tourism attractions.

"The Nyanga Mountain Valley Marathon and Music Festival is about creating an experience that brings people together through sport, wellness, music and tourism," she said.

The marathon will feature 3km Fun Run, 5km, 10km and 21km Half Marathon categories catering for participants with different levels of fitness.

The shorter races are expected to appeal to families, casual runners and participants who prefer walking, while the half marathon will provide a more demanding challenge across Nyanga's highland terrain.

Gateway Stream Media Manager Elton Kurima said the decision to combine the marathon with a music festival was aimed at attracting a wider audience.

"The idea was to build a complete weekend experience where sport and entertainment complement each other," Kurima said.

"For runners, the concert becomes an opportunity to celebrate after the race. For people who are not necessarily interested in running, the music festival provides a reason to come to Nyanga and be part of the experience."

Jah Prayzah will headline the evening concert supported by other performers and live DJs.

RTG is also offering accommodation and travel options for participants and festivalgoers as part of efforts to encourage visitors to spend the weekend in the Eastern Highlands.

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The group said it intends to make the marathon an annual event, with plans to eventually introduce a full 42km marathon that could qualify runners for major races such as South Africa's Comrades Marathon subject to meeting the relevant requirements.

The event has also attracted support from Stanbic Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Musabvunda, Montclair Resort & Conference Centre, Heritage Expeditions Africa, Colourmart Solutions, Aqua Sure, Colcom, Passions Events Crents, Morefresh and Defined Media.

Organisers said music concert tickets are currently priced at US$10 for early-bird standard and US$20 for early-bird VIP while Phase 1 tickets cost US$15 for standard and US$30 for VIP.

RTG hopes the event will contribute to positioning the Eastern Highlands as a year-round tourism destination by combining its mountain scenery and eco-tourism attractions with sport and entertainment.