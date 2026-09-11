Ethiopia: News - Heavy Truck Drivers Abducted, Fuel Tankers Set Fire in West, Wellega

Addis Abeba — More than eight heavy truck drivers were reportedly abducted and several fuel-laden trucks set fire after armed groups attacked in West Wellega Zone of the Oromia Region on September 6, according to the Ethiopian Heavy Truck Drivers Association (EHTDA).

According to the association, the trucks were set fired in Gimbi while traveling toward Assosa.

Solomon Zewdu, General Manager of the EHTDA, told Addis Standard that the association received information about the incident from a driver who managed to escape the attack. Addis Standard was unable to independently verify the account or reach the driver again for further details.

Solomon added that the association was unable to contact the driver again after he provided the initial information about the attack. The association has since been unable to establish his whereabouts or obtain further information from him.

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According to an anonymous source familiar with the incident told Addis Standard, 15 trucks was traveling together when one vehicle stopped because of a technical problem. The remaining 14 trucks continued along the route before reportedly coming under attack.

The source said armed men opened fire on the trucks, subsequently setting the trucks on fire and abducting several drivers. The trucks were reportedly carrying diesel from Berbera to Assosa when they were attacked.

The source further claimed that the attackers later demanded ransom for the release of the abducted drivers.

Some of the trucks reportedly belonged to Belayneh Kinde, he is one of the prominent Ethiopian businessmen.

Footage circulating on social media and purportedly showing the aftermath of the incident appears to show several fuel tankers engulfed in flames.

"We immediately received a phone call and informed the relevant government body about the matter. They are monitoring the situation. Currently, the area is calm," Solomon said.

He added that the association had not received information about the whereabouts or condition of the abducted drivers.

Growing security concerns for truck drivers

The latest incident comes amid continuing security concerns affecting heavy truck drivers and commercial transport operators on several major roads across Ethiopia.

Solomon said drivers have faced robbery, killings, harassment, abductions and other security threats in different parts of the country. He particularly highlighted concerns in Oromia, armed groups.

"Numerous drivers have lost their lives, sustained injuries, or been forcibly displaced in recent years," Solomon said, adding that the violence has also resulted in significant damage to vehicles and property.

He said similar security concerns have been reported in North Gondar, where the association has previously raised alarms over robberies and attacks targeting drivers. Some incidents, he added, are not formally reported, with the association sometimes receiving information through informal channels.

According to Solomon, the association communicates with the federal government regarding security threats facing truck drivers. In areas considered particularly dangerous, it requests government assistance, including security escorts and convoys accompanied by federal police.

The association has more than 4,500 members, according to Solomon.

Driver reportedly killed in Eastern Gojjam

The latest attack comes only days after a heavy truck driver was reportedly shot dead on August 31 in an area known as Kolo Meshecha in Eastern Gojjam Zone of the Amhara Region.

An anonymous source previously told Addis Standard that the incident occurred along the road between Mota and Adet, a route used by commercial vehicles transporting goods and supplies.

Solomon said he had not received confirmation that the driver killed in Eastern Gojjam was a member of the association.

"I didn't hear that the driver may be part of our members. If he were, I might have heard about it by now," he said.

Despite the continuing incidents, Solomon said attacks against heavy truck drivers by armed groups have decreased this year compared with the previous year.

"We appreciate the decrease, but we need it to completely stop the attacks and violence against drivers," he said.

He called on the government, communities and the media to play a role in protecting truck drivers, saying their safety is a shared responsibility.

A persistent threat along major transport corridors

The West Wellega incident adds to a pattern of attacks and insecurity affecting Ethiopia's road transport sector.

In a March 2024 report, Addis Standard documented repeated attacks, robberies, kidnappings and extortion targeting truck drivers and commercial vehicles along several major transport corridors. Drivers and officials from the Ethiopian Heavy Truck Drivers Association described insecurity as a serious challenge affecting transport operations.

The report identified the West Shewa-Asosa corridor as one of the routes where drivers had faced repeated attacks. Other routes, including Wolenchiti-Metehara and Wolkite-Butajira, were also identified as areas where drivers had reported growing security concerns.

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Drivers interviewed in the report described armed robberies, destruction of vehicles and threats to their lives. Some reported being subjected to demands for money in exchange for their release or safe passage.

More recent Addis Standard reporting has also documented continued abductions affecting people traveling through Oromia. In March 2025, the outlet reported that more than 56 passengers were abducted after armed men attacked a bus traveling from Addis Abeba to Debre Markos in the North Shewa Zone of Oromia. The report noted that the incident was part of a broader pattern of kidnappings targeting civilians traveling along major routes.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has likewise highlighted the broader problem of insecurity and violations involving armed groups in Oromia. Addis Standard previously reported that the commission documented killings, kidnappings, robberies and extortion affecting civilians in areas under the influence or control of armed groups.

Against this backdrop, the latest attack in West Wellega raises renewed concerns over the safety of truck drivers and the security of one of Ethiopia's key commercial transport routes.