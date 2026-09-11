Tanzania: Samia Thanks Nation, World for Mourning Support

Zanzibar — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed gratitude to Tanzanians, government leaders, diplomats, religious leaders and the international community for messages of condolence, prayers and support following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

In a message issued from Zanzibar, President Samia thanked those who had extended messages of peace, comfort and prayers to her and her family, saying their kindness and support had been a source of comfort during the difficult period.

She said the support had been particularly meaningful as the mourning period entered its third day on Wednesday.

Condolences have continued to arrive from leaders and institutions across Africa and beyond. They include Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Comoros President Azali Assoumani and

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Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

Other messages came from Corporate Council on Africa President Florizelle B. Liser and Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Secretary-General Moussa Saleh Batraki.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni conveyed his condolences through his Senior Presidential Advisor, while the Pan-African Women's Organisation (PAWO) sent its message through Secretary-General Dr Majoro Grace Kabayo.

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President Samia has also received leaders and representatives who travelled to her home in Kizimkazi, South Unguja, to offer condolences. DRC President Tshisekedi visited on September 8, followed by Comoros President Assoumani on September 9.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Dr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Permanent Secretary Ambassador Dr Samwel Shelukindo were also pictured with ambassadors and representatives of international organisations who visited the President.

Religious leaders, artists and other prominent Tanzanians have likewise visited to convey their sympathies, among them Apostle Boniface Mwamposa, Pastor Tony Kapola, musician Nasibu Abdul 'Diamond Platnumz' and representatives of Yanga.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan died on Monday, September 7, 2026, at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he had been receiving treatment for a heart- related illness.