Kenya: IEBC Seeks Arrests Over 'Voter Dumping' Claims At Kenyatta University

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has vowed to pursue legal action, including arrests, over social media allegations of "voter dumping" during a registration exercise at Kenyatta University.

The Commission noted that voter registration and voter transfers are distinct and that acknowledgement slips are not issued to voters transferring their polling stations.

The clarification comes after a video circulating on social media showed young men confronting an IEBC clerk who had set up a registration desk at the university.

The youths demanded an explanation over requests they claimed appeared to transfer voters to Wajir North, based on slips they were holding.

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The IEBC said voter transfer services are currently offered at constituency offices across the country and not at other locations, while Continuous Voter Registration is conducted at constituency offices, Huduma Centres and the Commission's Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers.

The Commission said it may also deploy voter registration kits to strategic locations where necessary to reach eligible citizens, explaining that the Kenyatta University exercise was part of that arrangement.

No slips

The IEBC's strongest clarification concerns the slips cited in the video.

It said acknowledgement slips are issued only to newly registered voters and not to those seeking to transfer their voting stations, because people requesting transfers are already captured in the voter register.

The distinction means that a person registering as a new voter and one seeking to change their polling station go through different processes, with transfers handled at constituency offices.

The Commission also rejected any suggestion that its officials direct voters to particular polling stations.

"The role of the IEBC is to facilitate the registration of eligible Kenyans as voters and DOES NOT direct, compel or influence voters to select a particular polling station," it said.

Arrests

The electoral agency said it had taken the allegations in the video seriously and was working with relevant government agencies to determine whether any offences had been committed.

It said appropriate action would be taken under the law, including arrests where there is culpability.

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The Commission did not say in its statement that the video was fabricated or identify any individuals for arrest.

It instead urged members of the public to refrain from interfering with its electoral processes and to rely on official information.

The IEBC also cautioned against misinformation that could disrupt peaceful coexistence among Kenyans.

The Commission reiterated that eligible Kenyan citizens have a constitutional right to apply for registration and vote at a polling station of their choice.