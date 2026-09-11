Nigeria: 'We'll Care for You', Kwankwaso Asks Atiku to Retire

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to drop his bid for 2027 presidency.

Speaking members of the Fulani Farmers Association who visited him at his Abuja residence, Kwankwaso said Atiku who is the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), should devote his time to his traditional responsibilities.

Citing Atiku's age and health, Kwankwaso asked supporters of the ADC Presidential Candidate to persuade him to withdraw from the contest.

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"Go to the Wazirin of Adamawa's house and tell him in Fulani that he needs to focus on his traditional title of Wazirin, given his age and health."

"If Allah grants us success, we will take good care of him, especially since you all come from Adamawa. An apology should be offered to him," he said.

In April, Atiku had said the 2027 presidential election may be his final attempt to become Nigeria's leader, citing his age and the high stakes involved.

Responding to a question on whether turning 80 by 2027 would make the stakes higher for him, Atiku said it would likely be his last outing.

"Certainly yes, because the stakes are higher and I believe that will be my last outing," he said.

Atiku has made multiple attempts to become Nigeria's president since returning to partisan politics in 2003.

He first contested the presidency in 1993 under the Social Democratic Party primaries before stepping down for the late Moshood Abiola.

He later ran in 2007 under the Action Congress, losing to the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

Atiku also contested in 2011 under the Action Congress of Nigeria, losing to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He returned to the Peoples Democratic Party and contested the 2019 presidential election, where he lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2023, he again emerged PDP candidate but lost to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

The former vice president has consistently positioned himself as a long-time advocate of restructuring, economic liberalisation and private sector-driven growth.