Nigeria: Tinubu - I've Redeemed Promises to Super Eagles, Falcons, d'Tigress

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he has redeemed promises made to Super Eagles players, Super Falcons and the D'Tigress following their performances in various competitions.

Last year, the D'Tigress won the FIBA Women's Afrobasket title, while the Super Falcons, won their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco earlier this year.

After the victories, the President promised the Atheletes various rewards ranging from national honors to cash reward.

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In a post on his X handle on Thursday, President Tinubu said "a promise made must be a promise kept."

The President said "today, the rewards I promised our D'Tigress have been fully redeemed.

"Each player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja."

President Tinubu explained that for the first time, a Federal Government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year.

He stated that the delay followed the process of the law, "We had to follow the processes required by law and ensure that every commitment was properly implemented. That took time, but a promise made must be a promise kept.

"We are also concluding the outstanding cash rewards for our Super Falcons." He said.

The statement said the Super Falcons players and officials have already received the title documents to their house allocations and National Honours certificates.

"Likewise, the promise of houses and national honours I made to Super Eagles players has since been redeemed."

"Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause. They deserve a country that keeps its word.

"My promise to every Nigerian Athelete is make Nigeria proud, and come back to a grateful Nation."