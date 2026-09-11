Angola: President João Lourenço Inspects Construction of the Memorial to Victims of Political Conflicts

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Thursday once again inspected the progress of construction work on the future Memorial to Victims of Political Conflicts in Luanda, with physical completion reaching 93.5%, as part of the ongoing national reconciliation process in the country.

The project, located in the Nova Marginal area, adjacent to the Dr António Agostinho Neto Memorial in Praia do Bispo, has a budget of approximately AOA 35 billion and is scheduled for completion in October this year.

The Head of State's latest visit provided an update on the progress of the works, following a previous inspection of the infrastructure in May this year.

During the visit, João Lourenço toured the various areas of the project and received technical briefings on the level of physical completion, ongoing works and the deadlines set for completion.

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The briefings were provided by the Director of the Special Works Office, engineer Leonel Cruz, architect Fineza Teta, who designed the memorial's artistic concept, and officials involved in implementing the project, in the presence of members of the government.

The project was awarded to Chinese company Nova Jiangsu, with management entrusted to DAR Angola Consultoria Limitada and supervision carried out by Triede.

The project, designed by the Special Works Office (GOE), forms part of the national reconciliation process led by the Commission for the Implementation of the Reconciliation Plan in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts (CIVICOP).

The Memorial to Victims of Political Conflicts is intended to honour citizens who lost their lives during the political conflicts that took place in Angola between 11 November 1975 and 4 April 2002, and constitutes one of the main symbolic infrastructures of the national reconciliation policy.

Architectural concept

The memorial's main architectural structure, known as "Eternal Alliance", consists of 2 nine-storey towers, designed to symbolise the periods of conflict and peace experienced by Angolans, within a concept associated with forgiveness, unity and national reconciliation.

Standing approximately 35 metres high, the building will include visitor areas, exhibition rooms, a convention hall, a digital archive, a technical building, a gift shop, green areas, a visitor's square and a car park with capacity for 106 vehicles.

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The complex will also include the Hall of Memory, conceived as a solemn space inspired by a rainbow, symbolising peace, prosperity and the spirit of national reconciliation.

Among the project's symbolic elements are the "Reconciliation Mulembeira", a petrified structure surrounded by 7 trees representing Angola's cultural schools, and the "Shimmering Masts", vertical structures designed to represent the healing of collective memory and pay tribute to victims of political conflicts.

Complementary infrastructure

According to technical data presented during the presidential visit, electricity, water and telecommunications infrastructure are at an advanced stage of completion.

A Wastewater Treatment Plant is also under construction, with capacity to process 400 cubic metres of water per day, serving the complex and its complementary infrastructure.

The construction contract was signed on 7 June 2025.

The Memorial to Victims of Political Conflicts forms part of initiatives by the Angolan State aimed at preserving collective memory and promoting national reconciliation by honouring victims of the different episodes in the country's post-independence political and military history. AFL/MC/DOJ