Ethiopia: Deputy PM Says Ethiopia Steps Into New Year With Renewed Momentum, National Resolve

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has extended New Year greetings to Ethiopians, saying the country's achievements over the past year have laid a strong foundation for greater progress in 2019 Ethiopian New Year.

In his New Year message, the Deputy Prime Minister described 2018 as a year of significant accomplishments, noting that the achievements recorded during the year would serve as a springboard for new initiatives and further national progress in the year ahead.

He said 2019 will be a year of consolidating the gains of previous years while opening a new chapter of development, political engagement and national transformation.

According to Temesgen, Ethiopia is expected to make further progress in the political sphere, while ongoing macroeconomic adjustments will increasingly yield tangible results.

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He also highlighted the expected momentum in agriculture, industry and the digital economy, saying progress in these sectors will further strengthen Ethiopia's role and leadership in the region.

The Deputy Prime Minister further pointed to Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to secure reliable and sustainable access to the sea, expressing confidence that the initiatives launched in this regard will begin to produce meaningful outcomes.

He said Ethiopia's eastern gateway will increasingly become a point of engagement, attracting people and opportunities through peaceful means and other avenues.

"In 2019, Ethiopia's history will take an even sharper turn," Temesgen said, underscoring the significance of the new year for the country's national journey.

He called on the government, the Ethiopian people and political forces to work together to strengthen the country's unity, wisdom and political maturity in pursuing shared national objectives.

Temesgen wished Ethiopians a New Year marked by peace, excellence and wisdom.