South Africa: Hawks to Extradite Six Nigerians to US - South African News Briefs - September 11, 2026

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Hawks to Extradite Six Nigerians to US

The Hawks are set to extradite six Nigerian nationals to the United States, reports EWN. The men, arrested in South Africa in 2021, are alleged members of the Black Axe organised crime network. They are wanted in the US on fraud and money-laundering charges linked to romance scams. They allegedly targeted more than 100 women, including pensioners, and defrauded them of more than R100 million. The suspects will be handed over to FBI and US Secret Service officials at Cape Town International Airport.

Fadiel Adams to Appear in Pinetown Court

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is expected to appear in the Pinetown Regional Court, reports SABC News. His case was transferred from the Magistrates' Court last month. Adams was arrested in Cape Town in May on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice. He is accused of visiting detainees at Durban's Westville prison who were facing cases investigated by the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team.

New Witness to Testify in Cat Matlala Trial

A new witness is set to testify in the Johannesburg High Court trial involving alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, Musa Kekana and three others, reports EWN. The witness is expected to address the circumstances of Kekana's arrest, which he claims involved police torture and suffocation. The defense has challenged the police account of events on the basis of vehicle tracking data, which it says contradicts evidence about the vehicle used in the 2024 arrest. They are charged with 25 offenses, including conspiracy to murder and attempted murder.

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