Africa: All of Africa Today - September 11, 2026

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24 Children Die in DR Congo School Fire

At least 24 children have died in a stampede after a fire broke out at two schools in the rebel-held city of Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Officials said that adults may also be among the dead. They warned that the toll could rise, with many survivors taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The fire destroyed around 300 homes in the densely populated Kadutu commune. Its cause remains unknown. Images from the scene showed injured children receiving treatment. Witnesses reported smoke continuing to rise from the rubble after firefighters extinguished the blaze. The disaster comes days after a separate stampede at a wedding venue in Kinshasa killed several people, prompting the government to order tighter safety measures at public gathering places.

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Dispute Erupts Over Succession to Uganda's Tooro Kingdom Throne

Uganda's Tooro Kingdom is facing a succession dispute following the death of King Oyo Nyimba, also known as Rukidi IV, who died aged 34 while undergoing cancer treatment in the United States. The royal clan's succession committee has chosen Oyo's cousin, Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, as the next monarch. However, Oyo's mother, Queen Kemigisa, and his sister have rejected the decision. They said that the late king left a will naming his son as his successor and accused the committee of acting without authority. Oyo has not publicly confirmed the identity of the son and his mother, adding to the uncertainty. The kingdom's prime minister has urged both sides to avoid confrontation and allow the process to proceed peacefully ahead of Oyo's funeral.

Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Relations With UAE Over Regional Disputes

Algeria has announced that it is severing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. It accused the Gulf state of engaging in "provocative or hostile" actions. Algeria's foreign ministry said it had warned the UAE about the consequences of its behaviour and exhausted all efforts to preserve bilateral relations. The UAE has not directly responded to the decision. Presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said diplomacy should be based on communication, clarity and managing differences rather than ambiguity. Relations between Algeria and the UAE have deteriorated over several regional disputes, including the UAE's support for Morocco's position on Western Sahara. Algeria backs the Polisario Front and opposes Morocco's sovereignty claims, while it has also rejected the UAE's decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

Sudan Cholera Outbreak Kills 16 as War Hampers Medical Aid

Cholera outbreaks in West Kordofan have killed at least 16 people and infected about 70 others in villages in El Adiya locality. Health authorities have reported a higher figure of 104 cases and 10 deaths since the outbreak emerged. The first cases were detected on August 30 before spreading to neighbouring villages, where communities are facing severe shortages of hospitals, medical staff, medicines and other essential supplies. Health teams are working with the World Health Organization and UNICEF to provide medical assistance, vaccines and supplies. Meanwhile, a 10-day cholera vaccination campaign has begun in Tawila, North Darfur, targeting at least 95,000 people. The World Health Organization says the wider outbreak, first reported in June, has resulted in about 2,900 cases and 247 deaths across six Sudanese states, with the ongoing war making efforts to contain the disease increasingly difficult.

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Spain Moves to Grant Citizenship to Sahrawis

Spanish lawmakers have voted to grant citizenship to people born in Western Sahara during Spanish colonial rule, a move that could further strain Madrid's already sensitive relationship with Morocco. The lower house approved the legislation by 168 votes to 31, with 145 abstentions. If it passes the Senate, the law would allow Sahrawis born before September 29, 1977, to obtain Spanish nationality, while their descendants could apply through naturalisation. Estimates suggest between 70,000 and more than 100,000 people could potentially benefit. The ruling Socialist Party and coalition partner Sumar backed the measure, while the conservative People's Party abstained and Vox opposed it. The vote comes amid renewed tensions between Spain and Morocco following a major migrant influx into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, where many unaccompanied minors remain in difficult conditions.