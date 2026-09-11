South Africa: Flawed Sassa Grant Algorithms Deepen Inequality and Violate Constitutional Rights

Sassa's automated, digital-only verification system for the Social Relief of Distress grant is erroneously excluding vulnerable South Africans as without human review it fails to capture the true context of informal livelihoods.

Consider this: Your aunt dies suddenly and you, on behalf of your family, are responsible for collecting money for the funeral arrangements. Friends and family send money into your bank account towards these expenses. A week later, the funeral takes place, your aunt is buried and everyone who came to pay their respects returns to their homes.

You are unemployed and have no stable source of income, but you have yourself and other family members in your household to feed, so you make an online application for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. To your surprise, your application is rejected. The reason? Your bank account reflects that you received funds. You have not been provided with any opportunity to explain these funds. An automated bank verification system has simply disqualified you from accessing the SRD grant.

This scenario and many similar ones are what millions of South Africans face as they navigate the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa's) digital-only application process for the SRD grant. The fully automated process only allows online applications and uses an automated verification system in which funds in your bank account are a decisive determinant of financial means.

This presents several challenges....