Kenya: No, Kenyan President Did Not Promise to Jail Landlords for Collecting Rent If He Wins Second Term

IN SHORT: A news graphic allegedly from Kenyan media outlet Tuko claims William Ruto has promised that no Kenyan would pay rent if he wins a second term in the 2027 polls. But the graphic is fabricated, and there is no record of Ruto making such a promise.

A graphic attributing a bold promise to Kenyan president William Ruto has been circulating on X, Facebook, TikTok, and Threads.

It features a photo of Ruto, with the quote: "No Kenyan will pay rent when I get elected for my second term in office. I will ensure that we put in place a law that will protect Kenyans, and any landlord or lady who will collect money from Kenyans will be jailed."

Dated 3 September 2026, the graphic also bears Tuko branding, suggesting that the Kenyan media outlet published it.

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Collectively, the posts have received over 37,000 views and more than 1,900 likes.

A history of big promises

Kenya's general election is scheduled for 10 August 2027, with Ruto seeking a second term.

The circulating claim comes against a wider political background of grand promises Ruto made in the run-up to the 2022 general election and has continued to make while seeking a second term. While he has fulfilled some, he has made several other ambitious promises that have later faced delays, changes or criticism.

Among his more contentious pledges was a promise to lower the price of a 6-kilogram cooking gas cylinder from around KSh2,500 (about US$19) to between KSh300 and KSh500 (about $2.30 and $3.80) within three months. He also promised to provide all new mothers with free diapers, a pledge he recently revisited and said he would fulfil before the end of his term.

Some of his unfulfilled grand promises have drawn criticism from sections of the Kenyan public, with some critics using satirical nicknames for him that question his honesty.

On housing, Ruto launched the Affordable Housing Programme, funded partly through a public levy. The programme aims to help tenants become homeowners through rent-to-own arrangements and does not seek to abolish rent.

The circulating graphic now claims that Ruto has made an even bigger promise: Kenyans would no longer have to pay rent if he is re-elected, and that landlords who collect rent would be jailed.

But did he really say this, and did Tuko publish the graphic? We checked.

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Ignore fabricated graphic

A search of Tuko's website and its available reporting, along with wider searches for the alleged statement, found no record of Ruto making the promise attributed to him. There is also no evidence that Tuko published the circulating graphic.

Instead, the graphic closely resembles a genuine one Tuko published days earlier, which featured the same photo of Ruto but carried a different quote and date.

The fabricated graphic also describes a proposal with serious legal and practical implications. Kenya's constitution protects the right to acquire and own property and protects against arbitrary deprivation of property.

If the president really had announced a policy to abolish rent across Kenya and make collecting it a criminal offence, it would be a major policy announcement certain to attract widespread coverage and public debate. But we found no credible reports of such an announcement.

The claim is false. Ruto did not promise to end rent payments for Kenyans, and Tuko did not publish the circulating graphic.