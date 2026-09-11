Nigeria: Tinubu Confirms Payment of $100,000 Reward to d'Tigress

President Tinubu also disclosed that the Federal Government was working to complete the outstanding cash rewards for the Super Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his promise to reward each member of Nigeria's senior women's basketball team, D'Tigress, with the naira equivalent of $100,000 following their historic 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket triumph.

The payment completes the package of presidential rewards promised to the team, which includes three-bedroom homes in Abuja, national honours and the cash component.

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President Tinubu, in a statement, said the rewards had now been fully redeemed.

"Today, the rewards I promised our D'Tigress have been fully redeemed.

Each player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.

For the first time, a Federal Government has fully fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards within one year. We had to follow the processes required by law and ensure that every commitment was properly implemented. That took time, but a promise made must be a promise kept."

The D'Tigress earned the presidential reward after winning the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket title for a record fifth consecutive time and seventh overall.

The NSC said the players and officials had earlier received the title documents for their three-bedroom apartments in Abuja and certificates of national honours, including Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), in February 2026, during the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifiers in Lyon, France.

The cash payment, therefore, completes the presidential package.

President Tinubu also disclosed that the Federal Government was working to complete the outstanding cash rewards for the Super Falcons.

"We are also concluding the outstanding cash rewards for our Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons players and officials have already received the title documents to their house allocations and National Honours certificates. Likewise, the promise of houses and national honours I made to Super Eagles players has since been redeemed.

Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause. They deserve a country that keeps its word.

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My promise to every Nigerian Athlete is to make NIGERIA proud and come back to a grateful Nation.

Congratulations once again, our athletes. Nigeria is proud of you." The statement concluded.

Appreciation

D'Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo expressed appreciation to the President, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the NSC and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for ensuring that the promises were fulfilled.

"On behalf of the entire Women's Senior National Team, the D-Tigrees, I want to sincerely thank our dear President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the incredible show of love and support. Mr President, you've fulfilled every promise made to us after our AfroBasket victory, the houses, the national honours, and now the financial rewards. This is truly life-changing for all of us. We are more than grateful to you and to our dear country, Nigeria."

NBBF President Musa Kida also thanked President Tinubu, saying the payment demonstrated that the President had kept his word.

"One bad tournament in eight years can not condemn a great team, as mischief makers would want Nigerians to believe, " Mr Kida stated emphatically.

The development comes shortly after D'Tigress endured a difficult 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup campaign in Germany, where they suffered three consecutive group-stage defeats.