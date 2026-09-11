Kenya: Govt Urges Asal Residents to Relocate From Flood-Prone Areas Ahead of Heavy Rains

Nairobi — The Government has intensified preparedness measures in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), urging communities living in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer ground ahead of anticipated heavy rains.

Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development Caroline Karugu said pastoralist and agro-pastoral communities remain particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather events.

Karugu said the Government had intensified hotspot mapping and community sensitisation across river basins and low-lying ASAL areas to identify areas at heightened risk of flooding.

She urged residents living along flood-prone corridors to heed early warning advisories and voluntarily move to safer areas before peak downpours.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Pastoralist and agro-pastoral communities bear the brunt of extreme weather events," Karugu said.

The Government is working to strengthen early warning systems and preparedness measures in vulnerable communities as the country braces for increased rainfall.

Karugu said early action would be critical in reducing the loss of lives, displacement and destruction of property associated with flooding.

Residents in vulnerable areas have consequently been encouraged to remain alert, monitor official weather and disaster management advisories and cooperate with local authorities on evacuation and other preventive measures.

The intensified preparedness comes amid government efforts to strengthen coordination and early warning mechanisms ahead of the October-December rainfall season.

Authorities have continued to emphasise the importance of acting on early warnings rather than waiting for extreme weather events to occur.