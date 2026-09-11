Africa: Xenophobia - National Assembly Suspends South Africa Visits

...Boycotts South African-hosted legislative activities

The National Assembly has suspended all official visits to South Africa and announced a boycott of South African-hosted legislative activities over continuing reports of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in the country.

The decision followed consultations between the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives, according to a statement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, on Friday.

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The National Assembly leadership expressed concern over reports of violence, intimidation, destruction of property and other forms of hostility directed at Nigerians and other African nationals resident in South Africa.

It said it was particularly worried by reports of Nigerians being killed, injured, displaced and forced to abandon their businesses, investments, homes and other properties as a result of recurring attacks.

The statement noted that despite repeated appeals by the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to South African authorities to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians and other foreign nationals and prosecute perpetrators, reports of such incidents had continued to emerge.

"In view of these developments and following consultations between the Leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives, the National Assembly has resolved to suspend all official visits to the Republic of South Africa and to boycott South African-hosted or South African-organised legislative activities and engagements until further notice," the statement said.

The resolution covers official visits by lawmakers, National Assembly committees, officials and staff, as well as participation in conferences, seminars, workshops, parliamentary meetings, legislative exchanges and other programmes organised or hosted by South African legislative authorities.

It also extends to physical and virtual participation in South African-hosted legislative programmes.

The leadership consequently directed the Clerk to communicate the decision to senators, members of the House of Representatives, committees, departments, directorates, officials and staff for strict compliance.

The National Assembly, however, stressed that the decision was not aimed at undermining the longstanding historical, diplomatic and people-to-people relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Rather, it described the move as "a strong expression of concern over the safety, dignity and welfare of Nigerians living and conducting legitimate businesses in South Africa."

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The federal lawmakers called on the South African government to take urgent and concrete measures to protect Nigerians and other African nationals within its territory and prevent further xenophobic attacks.

They also urged the South African authorities to thoroughly investigate reported incidents, arrest suspected perpetrators and ensure that those found culpable were prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The National Assembly leadership further urged the leadership of the 36 State Houses of Assembly to take note of the decision and consider adopting similar measures.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens abroad and said it would continue to monitor developments concerning the safety and welfare of Nigerians in South Africa.

The suspension and boycott will remain in force until further notice and may be reviewed by the National Assembly leadership as circumstances warrant.