Uganda: Eight Arrested Over Alleged Destruction of Coffee, Cocoa, Banana Plants in Luweero

Police in Luweero District have arrested eight people over the alleged malicious destruction of coffee, cocoa, banana plants and other trees in Bamugolodde Village, Butuntumula Sub-county.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 9, at about 8:00am and was reported to police the following day by 57-year-old Ssengoba David.

According to Savannah Regional Police spokesperson ASP Sam Twiineamazima, three people allegedly mobilised a group that entered Ssengoba's garden and cut down crops covering approximately three acres.

Police responded after receiving the report and opened an investigation into the incident.

"A case of suspected malicious damage to crops was registered, relevant witness statements were recorded, and exhibits were recovered," Twiineamazima said.

Among the items recovered were a power saw, an oil engine and a jerrycan of petrol. Police also impounded a Toyota Hiace, commonly known as a "drone".

Twiineamazima said eight suspects had been taken into custody to assist with investigations.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and contact Luweero District Police.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations into the alleged destruction continue.