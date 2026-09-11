Ethiopia: Israeli and Cameroonian Ambassadors Extend New Year Greetings to Ethiopians

Addis Ababa — Israeli Ambassador Avraham Neguise and Cameroonian Ambassador Churchill Ewumbue-Monono have extended New Year wishes to the Ethiopian people as Ethiopia marks New Year 2019 today.

Speaking to ENA, Ambassador Neguise said the celebration comes at a unique time, as both Ethiopia and Israel observe their New Year on the same date this year.

He noted that in the Jewish calendar, the occasion is called Rosh Hashanah, while in Ethiopia it is known as Enkutatash.

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Neguise described Enkutatash as a festival that arrives as spring flowers brighten Ethiopia's landscapes, adding that in Israel, the New Year is welcomed with the sound of the shofar, symbolizing hope and good wishes for the coming year.

He then conveyed greetings to Ethiopians both at home and abroad, saying, "Happy New Year! Enkutatash!"

For Israelis, he added, "Shanah Tovah--Happy New Year--u'Metuka!" He explained that "Shanah Tovah u'Metuka" means "May the new year be sweet like honey," referencing the tradition of eating apples dipped in honey to symbolize sweetness for the year ahead.

Concluding his message, Neguise wished the coming year would bring peace, prosperity, resilience, and unity to both Ethiopians and Israelis, emphasizing that with unity and peace, "we can prosper," and calling the year a blessing for both Ethiopia and Israel.

On his part, Cameroon's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ewumbue-Monono, conveyed New Year greetings, expressing "Happy New Year" to Ethiopians and wishing them the best of the season, along with hope and renewal.

He noted that in the concluding Ethiopian year, Ethiopia achieved major national milestones, including the General Election and the National Dialogue.

The ambassador described the New Year as one of renewal and expressed optimism for continued progress.

Both ambassadors wished Ethiopians to embrace the New Year with renewed hope as the nation celebrates Enkutatash.