Ethiopia: PM Abiy, First Lady Zinash Share New Year Holiday Meal With Community

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew shared the New Year holiday meal with members of the local community, continuing a cherished Ethiopian tradition of celebrating major occasions together.

The gathering reflected the enduring culture of sharing, solidarity and togetherness that has long characterized Ethiopian society, according to Office of Prime Minister.

The tradition of hosting and sharing meals with neighbors, families and community members remains deeply rooted in Ethiopian life, becoming especially visible during major holidays such as the New Year.

Its continued practice across generations highlights the resilience of Ethiopia's rich social and cultural values, where hospitality, communal bonds and mutual support remain an integral part of everyday life and holiday celebrations, it was learned.