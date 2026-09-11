Nigeria: Court Adjourns Anthony Joshua Crash Trial to November 17

A Magistrate Court in Ogun State has adjourned until November 17 the trial of Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver involved in the crash that injured former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and killed two members of his team.

According to Sky Sports, proceedings scheduled for Thursday were adjourned as the case continued over charges arising from the fatal accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kayode, 46, is facing a four-count charge bordering on dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver's licence. He has denied the charges.

Prosecutors allege that Kayode was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the Lexus SUV carrying Joshua and his team crashed into a stationary truck.

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The accident occurred around the Makun area, near Sagamu, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, while Joshua and his team were travelling to visit his father in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, died in the crash.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Kayode was arraigned before a Sagamu Magistrate's Court on January 2 and granted bail of N5 million with two sureties. The case was subsequently adjourned for further proceedings.

Earlier findings by the Federal Road Safety Corps indicated that the Lexus SUV was suspected to have been travelling beyond the prescribed speed limit and lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre before crashing into the stationary truck.

Joshua, who survived the crash with injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged after doctors certified him fit to continue his recovery at home.

The tragedy attracted widespread attention in Nigeria and internationally after the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami, who were key members of Joshua's team.

Ghami had worked as Joshua's strength and conditioning coach for more than a decade, while Ayodele served as his personal trainer. Both were described as close friends and long-standing members of the boxer's inner circle.

Police had also told the court during earlier proceedings that the vehicles involved in the crash had been removed from the scene before investigators arrived.

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Kayode's trial will now resume on November 17.