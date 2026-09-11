Nigeria Targets Caribbean Economic Foothold As Jamaica Ties Get Fresh Push

* High Commissioner pledges trade, investment, technology, tourism partnerships

Nigeria is seeking to turn its 56-year diplomatic relationship with Jamaica into a more commercially driven partnership, with the Federal Government placing trade, investment, technology and tourism at the centre of a renewed engagement with the Caribbean nation.

The new direction emerged on Thursday when Nigeria's High Commissioner to Jamaica, Dr Jane Bassey Adams, presented her letters of credence to Jamaica's Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, and pledged to translate the countries' shared heritage into "mutually beneficial partnerships."

Adams, who conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's greetings to the Jamaican government and people, described the presentation as a "new dawn" in bilateral relations.

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The envoy said Nigeria and Jamaica were united by a common history, cultural affinity and a shared vision of freedom and resilience, but stressed the need to build on those bonds through practical cooperation in trade, investment, health, culture, technology, tourism and education.

"Today marks another milestone in relations between Nigeria and Jamaica," Adams said.

The emphasis on economic cooperation signals an effort to move bilateral ties beyond historical and cultural solidarity towards partnerships capable of generating investment, expanding markets and strengthening institutional links between Africa and the Caribbean.

Jamaica, with its established tourism industry and strategic Caribbean location, offers Nigeria opportunities for deeper engagement in tourism, cultural industries, education and technology. Nigeria's large consumer market, professional expertise and expanding digital economy, meanwhile, provide potential areas for Jamaican businesses and institutions seeking stronger links with Africa.

Allen, who acknowledged the 56 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, commended Nigeria's contributions to Jamaica, particularly through the provision of specialist nurses and educators.

His remarks highlighted the existing people-to-people and professional links that could serve as a foundation for broader cooperation in healthcare, education and human-capital development.

The Governor-General wished Adams a successful tour of duty, as the new envoy begins her assignment with a mandate to strengthen relations and turn the longstanding Nigeria-Jamaica connection into a more productive economic and strategic partnership.