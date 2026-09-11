Somalia Government Says Door Remains Open to Talks With Opposition

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's federal government remains ready to hold talks with opposition groups to resolve political disputes over the country's expected 2027 elections and constitutional issues, Information Minister Abdifatah Qasim said.

Speaking in an interview with an Arab media outlet, Qasim said the government had no objection to returning to the negotiating table with the opposition, noting that the two sides had already held several rounds of discussions.

He said the talks had produced agreements on some issues, while others remained unresolved and would require further negotiations to reach a settlement.

"The Somali government has been and will always remain open to dialogue on fundamental issues, including constitutional matters and the upcoming federal elections," Qasim said.

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The minister said, however, that the government opposed armed confrontations, unrest and actions that could undermine the country's stability.

Qasim accused opposition groups of at times taking steps that risked escalating political tensions, while saying the government preferred to resolve disagreements through dialogue.

The dispute comes amid wider political tensions over Somalia's electoral framework and constitutional arrangements ahead of the next federal elections.

The government has repeatedly called for political dialogue, while opposition figures and other political actors have raised concerns over the electoral process and constitutional changes.

Qasim said the government remained committed to dialogue as a means of addressing outstanding disagreements and reaching political consensus.