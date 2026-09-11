Somalia: Somali Interior Security Minister Attends International Security Forum in China

Lianyungang, China — Somalia's Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag attended the opening of the 2026 International Public Security Cooperation Forum in the Chinese city of Lianyungang on Thursday, according to the ministry.

The forum brings together more than 2,100 participants from 139 countries and regions, as well as international organisations, to discuss closer security cooperation and joint responses to cross-border threats.

The agenda includes combating terrorism and organised crime, cybercrime and drug trafficking, as well as migration security and the use of emerging technologies in law enforcement and public security.

The forum provides a platform for participating countries and international institutions to exchange experiences and explore ways to strengthen cooperation in addressing security challenges that increasingly cross national borders.

Fartaag's participation comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen international security partnerships and improve cooperation against terrorism, organised crime and other transnational threats.