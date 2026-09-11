Nigeria: FCT Intensifies Diphtheria Response, Targets Unvaccinated Children in Karshi

The administration said its response is focused on early detection of suspected cases, monitoring close contacts and reaching zero-dose and under-immunised children with vaccines to prevent further transmission of diphtheria.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified surveillance, vaccination, and community engagement in Karshi following the confirmation of diphtheria cases there.

The administration said the measures were aimed at detecting suspected cases early, monitoring close contacts and reaching children who had never received vaccines or were under-immunised.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, disclosed this on Thursday at a community engagement and vaccination campaign in Karshi, Abuja.

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Delivering her keynote address, Ms Fasawe noted that surveillance and vaccination teams had been deployed to priority settlements, including Angwan Kokosa and surrounding communities.

She said the teams were working with traditional and religious leaders, schools, health facilities, town announcers and other community stakeholders to identify suspected cases, assess vaccination gaps and reach children who had missed routine immunisation.

FCT response

Ms Fasawe said the administration activated a multidisciplinary Incident Management Team following laboratory confirmation of a diphtheria case.

She explained that the response included active case searches, identification and monitoring of close contacts, preventive antibiotics for eligible household contacts, laboratory testing and the sensitisation of healthcare workers on early detection, infection prevention and control, and prompt notification.

Giving an update on the situation, she said 15 suspected cases had been investigated in the FCT as of the end of the previous week.

"As of the end of last week, the FCT had investigated 15 suspected cases. Five were laboratory-confirmed, while 10 were discarded following investigation. Sadly, two deaths occurred among the confirmed cases," she said.

Diphtheria

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection that primarily affects the nose and throat and can cause breathing difficulties and other complications when not detected and treated promptly.

Ms Fasawe therefore urged residents who develop symptoms such as fever, sore throat, difficulty swallowing or neck swelling to seek medical attention immediately.

She also warned against touching, scraping or attempting to remove a membrane that may develop in the throat, noting that such action could result in severe bleeding, shock and death.

Vaccination campaign

On the vaccination campaign, Ms Fasawe said priority would be given to children who had never received vaccines and those who were under-immunised.

She urged parents and caregivers to check their children's vaccination cards and visit the nearest primary healthcare centre if they were unsure of their vaccination status.

"Even if the vaccination card is missing, please do not stay away. Our health workers will assess the child's vaccination status and guide you appropriately," she said.

In addition, she called for stronger community engagement to counter misinformation and ensure that accurate information reached households, schools, marketplaces, places of worship and motor parks.

She stressed that vaccination remained one of the most effective ways of preventing diphtheria and urged residents to cooperate with health officials.

Health facilities

Ms Fasawe also urged public and private health facilities to maintain a high index of suspicion for diphtheria, to isolate suspected cases, and to notify disease surveillance officials immediately.

She explained that private hospitals attending to suspected cases should refer patients to the nearest secondary health facility after appropriate assessment and stabilisation, while notifying the designated Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer.

According to her, timely reporting would enable health authorities to better track transmission and respond quickly to new cases.

She called on parents, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, teachers, school proprietors and community associations to support the response.

Community support

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Ghali Kassim, said Karshi was selected for the intervention due to a confirmed case and the need to prevent further transmission.

Mr Kassim described diphtheria as a deadly but preventable infectious disease and urged residents to cooperate with health officials.

Also speaking, the Supervisory Councillor for Health, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Nuhu Usman, who represented the council chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, said the council had prioritised residents' health and well-being.

Mr Usman said the campaign followed the confirmation of a diphtheria case in the Kpokosa community, adding that active case searches and immunisation activities were already underway.

He assured the FCTA and health authorities of the council's support for surveillance, timely reporting of suspected cases and vaccination activities.

The Hakimi of Karshi, Alhaji Doka, who represented the Emir of Karshi, Alhaji Ismail Mohammed, also pledged the support of traditional rulers.

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He urged residents to take proper care of their children and promptly report suspected cases to health authorities.

NCDC, WHO pledges support

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) also pledged technical support for the FCT response.

Representing the agency, Hannatu Bello, a member of the Risk Communication Committee of the Emergency Operations Centre's Diphtheria Emergency Operations Centre/Technical Working Group, said the NCDC was supporting surveillance, detection and response.

Ms Bello said the agency was in Karshi to provide technical support and help residents understand diphtheria and adopt preventive measures.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, Imabong Adebayo, noted that diphtheria was preventable through vaccination and urged traditional and religious leaders to support efforts to improve vaccine uptake in their communities.

Ms Adebayo disclosed that several diphtheria cases had been recorded in the community during the year, necessitating the campaign.

She said vaccines were free, safe and available for children, urging parents and caregivers to ensure eligible children received their routine vaccinations.

Ms Adebayo assured the FCT of WHO's continued technical and field support for the response.