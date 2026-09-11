Nigeria: Police Raid 'Drug Spot', Arrest Suspects, Recover Guns in Delta

The suspects were arrested in separate operations targeting cultism, drug activities, extortion, and vehicle theft. The police recovered firearms, ammunition, suspected illicit drugs, and a stolen Toyota Camry.

The police in Delta State have arrested 16 suspects in separate operations targeting cultism, illicit drug activities, extortion and vehicle theft, recovering firearms, ammunition, suspected drugs and a stolen Toyota Camry.

The operations, carried out between 8 and 9 September, followed the command's intelligence-led efforts to disrupt criminal activities across the state, according to the state police spokesperson, Bright Edafe.

Police raid suspected cult gathering

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In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Edafe said the Police Anti-Cult Unit in Ozoro acted on credible intelligence about a proposed cult gathering in Aragba-Orogun and raided the location.

Eight suspects were arrested during the operation.

He identified them as Godspower Achubue, 27; Ziden Edem, 27; Kingsley Aniefem, 36; Omita John, 22; Onumu Happy, 22; Kenneth Ukpurakpo, 22; Juliet Festus, 26, and Oghenegueke Okuanah, 22.

The police said the investigation was extended to the residence of one of the suspects, where officers executed a search warrant.

One pump-action gun and a live cartridge were recovered during the search.

Arrest of drug suspects

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said that in a separate operation on 8 September, operatives of the Divisional Surveillance Team raided an unfinished building at King Zanga, Ugbuegwai Community, Warri, following intelligence about suspected illicit drug activities at the location.

Five suspects were arrested: Rabi'u Salihu, 26; Salisu Suleiman, 23; Rabilu Ali, 24; Alhassan Mohd Mansur, 28, and Aliyu Abubakar, 25.

The police said quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, Codeine, Colorado, Rizla, SK, and Canadian Loud were recovered.

The latest arrests come days after the police reported the arrest of 10 people during a raid on a brothel in Abbi Community, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta.

The police said the 4 September raid was based on information about a wanted suspect allegedly involved in an arson incident. Tramadol, Swinol, Canadian Loud, and weeds suspected to be marijuana were recovered.

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Last week, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Ubulu-Uku also arrested a 40-year-old woman in Agbor over alleged drug peddling.

The police said a search of her residence in Agbor-Obi yielded Swinol, Tramadol, Codeine, Canadian Loud and suspected Indian hemp.

Mr Edafe said the command would continue to adopt proactive measures to prevent crime, dismantle criminal networks and bring offenders to justice.

He also urged residents to provide useful information to help the police prevent and investigate crimes.