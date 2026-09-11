Uganda Urged to Decriminalise Suicide As Advocates Push for Mental Health Reform

Mental health advocates, civil society organisations and legislators have called for the decriminalisation of suicide and attempted suicide in Uganda, arguing that people experiencing suicidal distress need access to care and support rather than punishment.

The call was made during a press briefing at the StrongMinds Uganda offices in Bugolobi, Kampala, where stakeholders raised concerns about stigma, limited access to mental health services and the impact of criminalisation on people in crisis.

Grace Obalim, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Advisor at the Transcultural Psychosocial Organization (TPO) Uganda, said Uganda cannot change the narrative around suicide without listening to people who have experienced suicidal distress and understanding the circumstances that drive it.

She said suicidal behaviour is often preceded by prolonged emotional and psychological distress rather than being a sudden decision.

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"By the time a person starts to think, 'I can take my own life', it means that in this world nothing means anything," Obalim said, emphasising the seriousness of suicidal distress as a mental health concern.

She identified persistent self-hatred, loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities, low mood, social withdrawal, substance abuse and behaviour that may expose an individual to self-harm as some of the warning signs communities should take seriously.

Obalim also cited figures from Uganda's suicide reporting dashboard showing 102 suicide-related cases reported over the past seven months. Of these, 63 were recorded as suicide attempts, 24 as deaths by suicide and 10 as repeated cases.

She cautioned, however, that official figures may not reflect the true scale of the problem because many cases go unreported.

Obalim called for stronger systems for early identification, referral and treatment, alongside a review of the legal framework governing suicide and attempted suicide.

"Everything shows suicide is a mental health challenge. Which human being wouldn't want to live? It is a health challenge," she said.

She urged the government to review provisions of the Penal Code that criminalise suicide and attempted suicide, arguing that the law should prioritise prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

"This is not how we want to continue, but decriminalise suicide. This is our ask as CSOs. Can we together change the narrative towards suicide?" Obalim said.

She also proposed stronger institutional coordination on mental health, including consideration of a mental health committee within the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and urged Parliament to begin discussions on legal reform.

Rebecca Nabirabwa, a Community Mental Health Specialist at StrongMinds Uganda, said changing the country's approach to suicide requires confronting stigma and making mental health support accessible within communities.

"At StrongMinds Uganda, our mission is grounded in a simple but powerful truth: suicidal distress is a mental health crisis, not a crime," Nabirabwa said.

She argued that criminalising people experiencing suicidal distress can discourage them from seeking help and push vulnerable individuals further into isolation.

"To democratise mental health, we must decriminalise emotional suffering," she said.

Nabirabwa called for mental health services to be integrated into communities, schools, primary healthcare centres and households, rather than relying primarily on specialised facilities.

She said community health workers, peer leaders and local champions should be equipped to recognise warning signs and connect people experiencing distress to appropriate support.

Nabirabwa further called for a coordinated response involving government ministries, civil society, communities and other stakeholders. She specifically urged the Ministry of Education and Sports to strengthen the implementation of school mental health guidelines and guidance and counselling services.

Dauda Mwebika from the Ministry of Education and Sports said schools are central to Uganda's mental health response because they serve a large proportion of the population.

"Nearly one in three school-going learners have a mental health problem," Mwebika said.

He attributed some of the challenges to domestic violence, inadequate parental support, substance abuse and pressures within communities.

Mwebika also highlighted academic pressure, particularly in schools where learners spend long hours in class and attend additional morning and evening preparation sessions.

He said the pressure can contribute to emotional distress and suicidal thoughts among some learners.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has developed national guidelines on mental health in schools and is disseminating them across the country, Mwebika said.

The ministry has also begun orienting and training teachers to identify and respond to mental health challenges affecting learners and fellow teachers.

He called for stronger inter-ministerial collaboration, saying mental health should be treated as a national issue rather than the responsibility of one ministry.

"Mental health is an issue for everyone," Mwebika said.

Mercy Omona, a member of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Mental Health, said the existing legal framework can discourage people from openly discussing suicidal thoughts or seeking assistance.

"Right now, our system punishes people who attempt suicide, and many cannot speak out because of it," Omona said.

She said the parliamentary forum is working with other parliamentary groups, the Ministry of Health, StrongMinds and other stakeholders to advocate for reforms in mental health policy and legislation.

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Omona said suicidal thoughts are often the culmination of prolonged emotional distress and should not simply be interpreted as a desire to die.

"By the time someone thinks of taking their life, it is not that someone just wants to die. It is a long process. No one wakes up in the morning and says, 'I want to die'," she said.

She urged Parliament to move beyond awareness campaigns and begin concrete action towards legal reform.

"Parliament is where laws are made. With the Speaker and Parliament, we shall work on decriminalisation of suicide. Let us move from awareness creation to action," Omona said.

She also called for safe spaces where people can discuss their struggles without fear of judgement and receive support before their distress develops into a crisis.

The stakeholders said suicide prevention requires a coordinated approach combining legal reform, accessible mental health services, community-based interventions and stronger support systems in schools and primary healthcare facilities.

They urged the government and Parliament to review the legal framework while investing in prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery, arguing that people experiencing suicidal distress should be encouraged to seek help rather than fear punishment.