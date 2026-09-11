Uganda Announces Nationwide Measles, Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Ministry of Health has announced a nationwide mass immunisation campaign against measles and rubella, targeting children aged between one month and five years.

The campaign will run from October 1 to 5, 2026, and will cover all eligible children regardless of their previous vaccination status.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Dr Allan Muruta, while addressing the Busoga Annual Joint Health Review Meeting in Jinja City.

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The meeting brought together Ministry of Health officials, health experts, district leaders and other stakeholders from across the Busoga sub-region to assess healthcare delivery, identify service delivery gaps and develop practical solutions to persistent health challenges in the region.

Dr Muruta said the mass immunisation campaign is part of the government's response to the resurgence of measles outbreaks reported across the country over the past three years.

He said the majority of children affected by measles outbreaks had either missed routine vaccinations or were not adequately protected.

"The country has, over the past three years, experienced a resurgence of measles outbreaks, and the Busoga region is not an exception. The vast majority of those affected have missed their vaccination for measles," Dr Muruta said.

He explained that the campaign will target all children aged one month to five years, irrespective of whether they have previously received measles and rubella vaccines.

Dr Muruta urged local leaders and other stakeholders to mobilise communities and ensure adequate preparations ahead of the exercise.

A national field guide and microplanning tools have already been shared with local governments to support target setting, resource mapping and coordinated implementation of the campaign.

The vaccination exercise will be conducted through health facilities, medical camps, mobile clinics and community outreaches targeting schools, markets, churches, mosques, recreation centres, transport routes and points of entry.

The Ministry also plans to adopt a parish-based, village-to-village mobile approach, with vaccination teams systematically covering communities while Village Health Teams conduct household mobilisation and case finding.

The integrated campaign will provide a range of health interventions, including age-appropriate health promotion, disease screening, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and nutrition services, Vitamin A supplementation, deworming, praziquantel administration, reproductive health services and immunisation, depending on the capacity of each health facility or team.

At the meeting, the Senior Executive Consultant at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Alfred Yayi, supported the campaign, warning that declining vaccination coverage is contributing to the return of measles cases in communities and health facilities.

Dr Yayi said measles had previously been brought under significant control, with hospitals recording few or no cases, but recent cases were now being reported in children's wards.

"Unfortunately, over time, the number of children not vaccinated keeps growing. When children are not vaccinated against measles and rubella, we see cases of measles coming back," Dr Yayi said.

He cited Nalufenya Children's Ward in Jinja as one of the facilities where measles cases have recently resurfaced, describing the development as a concern for the Busoga region.

Dr Yayi urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of the campaign and have eligible children vaccinated, while dismissing negative attitudes and misconceptions surrounding vaccines.

He said vaccination has played a significant role in reducing the burden of preventable diseases, including measles, rubella and polio.

However, Dr Yayi acknowledged that some communities continue to hold negative beliefs about vaccines, making mobilisation and community engagement critical to the success of the campaign.

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He called for greater involvement of community leaders, health workers and other stakeholders in educating parents about the benefits and safety of immunisation.

"Some parents are not comfortable with these vaccines, but from a technical point of view, the vaccines have done a lot in bringing down the burden of preventable diseases like polio, measles and rubella," he said.

Dr Yayi added that health workers would continue engaging hesitant parents through dialogue while working with other stakeholders, including security agencies where necessary, to ensure children are protected from preventable diseases.

The Ministry of Health is urging district leaders, health workers, Village Health Teams, parents and community members across the country to actively participate in the October campaign to boost vaccination coverage and prevent further measles and rubella outbreaks.