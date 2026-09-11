Uganda: Dry Spell Deepens Water Crisis in Ntungamo Communities

Communities in Ntungamo District are facing acute water shortages following a prolonged dry spell that has dried up several water sources, while unreliable piped water supplies are forcing families to spend hours searching for water.

In Kajara, Rushenyi and other parts of the district, some households have resorted to shallow, unprotected water sources, including wells shared with animals. Residents and local leaders are now calling for investment in permanent and reliable water infrastructure to address the recurring shortages.

Water scarcity in Ntungamo Municipality and the wider district has left many residents walking long distances to springs and wells in search of water for domestic use.

In Nyabubare, residents say the piped water supply is also unreliable, with taps sometimes remaining dry for several hours or even days and flowing only for a few hours on unpredictable days.

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The situation has forced families to spend long periods at natural springs and wells to secure water for drinking, cooking and other household needs.

"Taps are dry these days. We don't have any water. People are dry. I am heading to the well because during the dry season we face that challenge," said Naboth Natamba, a Youth Councillor for Western Division.

At Kiziko Spring, residents often gather with jerricans, with some fetching water well into the night. Taxis can also be seen parked at the spring as drivers collect water, making it one of the few sources residents say they can rely on in Nyabubare and surrounding areas of Ntungamo Municipality.

"Due to the drought period, I find big lines here. There are many people," said Urban Arinda, a resident.

For residents who cannot afford to wait at the springs, buying water has become an alternative.

At Kiziko Spring, vendors say demand has increased during the dry spell, with some selling more than 100 jerricans a day at between Shs500 and Shs1,000 per jerrican, depending on the distance involved. Vendors using motorcycles to deliver water charge about Shs1,000 per jerrican.

The growing water trade reflects the increasing reliance of households on vendors to meet their daily water needs during the shortage.

"During the dry season, water becomes scarce and we start selling it as vendors. However, there is always a very long line, especially in the evening when vehicles come," said John Ruteraho, a water vendor.

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Another vendor, Amson Amutuhaire, said they work throughout the day to meet rising demand, with some customers placing large orders.

"We work from morning to evening. Sometimes one customer sends me for 10 jerricans," Ruteraho said.

Across Nyamunuka and parts of Kajara and Rushenyi, residents also depend on shallow, unprotected wells where the water appears visibly contaminated.

Some of these sources are shared with animals, raising concerns about the quality and safety of water being carried home for drinking, cooking and washing.

Despite the presence of water resources and projects, including Lake Nyabihoko and River Kahengye, many communities continue to face challenges accessing reliable supplies of clean water.

Local leaders and area Members of Parliament are calling for permanent water systems that can withstand dry seasons and provide communities with reliable access to safe water.

Naome Kabasharira, the Rushenyi MP, said residents need a permanent water source capable of serving a wider population rather than continuing to depend on shallow wells.

"I just want water for these people, for Rushenyi, Ntungamo. I want water which is not a well. We want a water source to be worked on which will support the whole of Ntungamo," Kabasharira said.

Residents say a reliable water supply would reduce the time and money households spend searching for water and help improve sanitation, health and livelihoods across the affected communities.