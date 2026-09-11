Rwanda: Over 32,000 Households Graduate From Extreme Poverty Through Ultra Poor Graduation Program

More than 32,000 extremely poor households have graduated from extreme poverty through the Kira Wigire Ultra-Poor Graduation (UPG) Programme Phase II, according to an independent endline evaluation contracted by World Vision Rwanda.

The evaluation found that 96.7 per cent of the 32,225 households reached in 23 Area Programmes for a period of two years from 2024-2025 had graduated from extreme poverty.

The findings were presented in Kigali on Tuesday, September 8, during a meeting attended by government representatives, development partners and other stakeholders.

Implemented by World Vision Rwanda, the programme combines social protection with livelihoods support, savings groups, financial inclusion, coaching and mentorship, and links to markets and other economic opportunities.

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"Extreme poverty is rarely caused by one factor. A household may have limited productive assets, an unreliable source of income, restricted access to finance and markets, inadequate food, and little capacity to absorb an unexpected shock," said Pauline Okumu, World Vision Rwanda National Director.

She said the different forms of support need to be provided together if households are to make lasting progress.

The evaluation recorded changes in several areas of household wellbeing. Multidimensional poverty among participating households fell from 85.3 per cent to 48.2 per cent. Participation in Savings for Transformation groups increased from 57 per cent to 91.5 per cent, while access to sufficient credit rose from 34 per cent to 85.1 per cent.

Women's participation in household decision-making also increased from 21 per cent to 58.3 per cent.

Okumu said the graduation figure was only part of the story.

"The more useful discussion is what sits behind it, and what happens after graduation," she said.

For Verediane Yambabariye, the changes are seen in her ability to earn an income and plan for the future.

Yambabariye said she previously depended on casual work on other people's farms to feed her children.

"I lived a poor life. I was too poor that I could only eat after tilling land for others. I could hardly feed my kids," she said.

After receiving support through the programme and joining a savings group, she started a poultry business. She sells cocks for up to Rwf20,000 each and at one point sold between 10 and 20 birds.

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She now plans to expand her poultry business and eventually support other women farmers.

"My target is to own a big poultry farm and help other female smallholder farmers," she said.

Claudine Nyinawagaga, Director General of the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA), said the results show the value of combining different forms of support to help households move out of poverty.

"Today is an important day, not just because we are here to celebrate the graduation, but most importantly because we are looking at evidence of what it takes for families to move sustainably out of poverty," she said.

She said Rwanda's approach combines social protection with skills development, livelihoods, mindset change and financial inclusion.

Nyinawagaga also called on development partners to work through government systems rather than establish parallel structures.

"Parallel approaches fragment our efforts. Alignment allows us to reach more households and to be more effective and efficient," she said.

She noted that the 96.7 per cent graduation rate was above the programme's 70 per cent target, while cautioning that graduation should not mean an immediate end to support.

"Graduation is an important milestone," she said. "We work in that drive to ensure that it is sustainable."