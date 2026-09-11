Rwanda, Brazil Sign New Partnership in Higher Learning

Rwanda and Brazil have expanded their academic cooperation with a new MoU between the University of São Paulo (USP) and Rwanda's Ministry of Education.

The MoU was signed on September 8 by Lawrence Manzi, Rwanda's ambassador to Brazil, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, and Prof. Dr Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, Provost for International Cooperation at USP.

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The agreement provides a framework for cooperation between USP and Rwandan higher learning institutions in areas of mutual interest.

It includes exchanges of students, lecturers, researchers and technical and administrative staff, as well as joint research projects and scientific and cultural activities.

The institutions will also exchange academic information, publications and programmes under the agreement.

The latest deal adds to a series of education agreements between Rwanda and Brazil.

In November 2025, the two governments signed an agreement on education cooperation. This was followed in May 2026 by the signing of 35 MoUs between Rwandan and Brazilian universities.

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The agreements have since started translating into student exchanges. In August, the first group of Rwandan master's and doctoral students arrived in Brazil to begin their studies at three Brazilian universities.

The cooperation with USP is expected to give Rwandan students and researchers access to academic and research opportunities at one of Brazil's leading universities.