Malawi's Crisis Is Not a Failure of Democracy - It Is a Failure of Governance

opinion

Sixty-two years after independence, Malawi stands at one of its most dangerous crossroads. Daily life is collapsing under soaring prices, crippling foreign exchange shortages, decaying roads, and hospitals stripped of essential medicines. Public trust is broken. Worn down by decades of unmet promises, many Malawians now ask: has multi-party democracy failed us?

To answer this, we must recall how our democracy was forged. The framers of the Constitution drafted the supreme law against the dark backdrop of Kamuzu Banda's autocratic rule. On the military front, the pivotal moment was Operation Bwezani in December 1993, when the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) disarmed the Malawi Young Pioneers, a heavily armed paramilitary loyal to the single-party regime. Crucially, the MDF did not seize power; it returned to barracks and allowed civilian leaders to guide Malawi into the 1994 multi-party elections. Recognising this discipline, the framers enshrined in Section 160(1)(b) the MDF's duty to "uphold and protect the constitutional order."

The framers also fortified judicial independence. Having witnessed how the Traditional Courts system was used to deny due process and silence dissent, they abolished parallel courts and embedded Section 103(1), guaranteeing that courts exercise their functions independently of any other person or authority, while Section 103(2) forbids the creation of courts outside the constitutional framework.

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These two institutions have repeatedly protected our democracy. In 2012, after President Bingu wa Mutharika's death, the MDF defended constitutional order and ensured a lawful transfer of power to Vice-President Joyce Banda, cementing its reputation as one of Africa's most disciplined militaries. In 2020, when the Judiciary annulled the compromised 'Tippex' presidential election, the MDF secured the Constitutional Court judges, enabling a historic ruling that earned global recognition, including the Chatham House Prize.

Their resilience is remarkable given relentless political pressure. Under Kamuzu, the MDF had only three commanders in 30 years. Since 1994, Malawi has cycled through thirteen -- a stark reflection of persistent manoeuvring to keep top military leadership politically convenient. Yet despite this pressure, Malawi has seen five presidents from four parties assume office peacefully. Our democratic foundations remain intact.

So where is the failure?

It lies in how successive administrations have sabotaged the constitutional architecture meant to protect the Republic.

A further danger is the growing political interference in the security services. Successive administrations have increasingly manipulated the promotion and appointment of senior officers in both the MDF and the Malawi Police Service. This undermines the constitutional Defence Council and corrodes the professional integrity of the very institutions meant to anchor national stability. Equally troubling is how every administration since 1994 has converted the intelligence services -- now the National Intelligence Bureau -- into a partisan apparatus for monitoring political opponents rather than securing the nation. Instead of functioning as a professional intelligence body capable of detecting genuine threats to national cohesion and economic security, the NIB has repeatedly been weaponised for political advantage.

These distortions of constitutional intent are not failures of democracy; they are failures of governance.

Constitutional guardianship demands more than past heroism. The Judiciary must live up to the extraordinary trust the framers placed in it. That trust cannot survive if concerns about integrity within its own ranks are left unaddressed.

A Judiciary that disciplines itself, and that handles corruption cases and matters of national importance with speed, clarity and courage, becomes the final refuge of justice in this long-suffering motherland of ours.

Malawians have endured too much for too long; justice delayed or compromised is justice denied.

Two deeper blind spots in our constitutional design compound this crisis. First, the 1994 Constitution was engineered to prevent dictatorship, not systemic looting. When donors pushed for an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the administration complied reluctantly -- while leaving a fatal flaw: the President retained power to appoint and influence the ACB Director General. The watchdog was chained to the very executive it was meant to police.

To make the ACB truly effective, its work must be overseen by a commission of eminent Malawians -- constitutionally protected, insulated from political influence, and empowered to ensure that no president, minister or cartel can ever again interfere with its work.

Imagine individuals of unimpeachable national stature serving as commissioners: people whose integrity is unquestioned, whose service to the Republic is proven, and whose loyalty is to Malawi alone. Such a commission would become the constitutional firewall our nation has lacked for 30 years.

Second, the framers failed to confront regionalism and tribalism -- forces that have torn African states apart. By omitting explicit prohibitions against regional and tribal patronage, the Constitution left the door open for ethnic favouritism to dictate appointments, resource allocation and political loyalty.

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Kenya's 2010 Constitution and Rwanda's post-1994 framework show that regional and tribal patronage are not merely unethical; they are structural threats that must be rendered illegal and punishable.

Three instruments must now be non-negotiable: reciprocal extradition agreements, so that looters cannot hide themselves or their stolen wealth abroad; a constitutional requirement to trace, seize and recover all corruptly acquired assets; and statutory prohibitions criminalising regional and tribal discrimination across all public bodies, including the MDF, Police, Prisons and Civil Service.

An unhackable ACB, backed by extradition, asset recovery and enforceable anti-tribalism laws, is not just a legal necessity -- it is an economic imperative if Malawi is ever to shed the shameful title of "the sick man of the SADC region."

Democracy is not failing Malawi; our political class is failing democracy. To save this Republic, we must insulate the MDF from political interference, protect the Judiciary's vital role, and plug our constitutional blind spots once and for all.

Ahmed Dassu (AD) is a founding member of AFORD and former Chief Advisor to Chakufwa Chihana.